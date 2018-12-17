FA Youth Cup: Chelsea's five-year hold of title ended by Man Utd

Mason Greenwood (right) signed his first professional contract in October

Chelsea's five-year dominance of the FA Youth Cup is over after a 4-3 third-round loss at Manchester United.

The defending champions recovered from 4-1 down but United, whose England U18 forward Mason Greenwood scored a hat-trick, held on at Leigh Sports Village.

The Blues have won six out of the past seven finals of the prestigious youth tournament, and only twice failed to reach the final in 10 seasons.

United, 2010-11 winners, host Brighton in next round of the competition.