Aberdeen's Michael Devlin sees London specialist 'to push him on' following injury

Michael Devlin was injured while training with Scotland

Aberdeen centre-half Michael Devlin is visiting a specialist in London to try to speed up his recovery from a foot tendon problem.

The 25-year-old has been out since picking up the injury while on Scotland duty last month.

"Mikey is down in London getting a second opinion from a specialist," manager Derek McInnes said.

"Not because we are overly-concerned about it. We maybe get some advice on how to push him on."

Aberdeen host Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Tuesday.

"I would say he is out for tomorrow and probably out for Saturday unless this specialist is really good and we get him back," McInnes said.

Scotland winger Gary Mackay-Steven will also miss out against Dundee as he continues his recovery from concussion, but the 28-year-old could return against Hearts at the weekend.

"Gary will miss tomorrow but has a chance for Saturday," McInnes added.