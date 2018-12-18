FA Youth Cup: Clevedon Town Under-18s face 'special' Manchester City tie

Media playback is not supported on this device The Clevedon schoolboys facing Man City

The FA Cup has thrown up plenty of David and Goliath battles over the years. On Wednesday, you can add one more to the list.

Clevedon Town Under-18s, of the Somerset Floodlight Youth League Premier Division, host Manchester City's top-flight youngsters in the third round of the FA Youth Cup.

So how much of a gulf is there between the two?

Eight tiers of the English football pyramid separate the sides and Clevedon, whose youth squad has to pay to play, have already been through five rounds to get to this stage.

The visitors, who have reached three of the competition's past four finals, are expected to field a side full of highly-rated youth internationals, while the hosts will be enduring a typical week of studying.

Clevedon striker Ethan Feltham said City might think they can "come and win 17-0" at a side who play in front of as few as 50 people in the league. More than a thousand fans are expected to see them face City.

It is also safe to say their journey to the third round was aided by a little bit of luck.

Town seemed to come unstuck in the second round against Sutton United with a 2-1 defeat, but progressed after their opponents were disqualified for fielding an ineligible player.

Prior to that stage, they had enjoyed a 4-1 away win at Aldershot in the first round, after overcoming Brockenhurst (8-1), Bridgwater Town (3-0) and Bath City (1-0) in the qualifying rounds.

As a result, Clevedon are facing City at the same stage of the competition that defending champions Chelsea were beaten by Manchester United on Monday.

"I can't wait to test myself. It's going to be brilliant," Clevedon goalkeeper Sam Blackiston told BBC Points West.

Manager Alex White added: "It's a special game and it's a game that they're going to remember for the rest of their lives.

"It'll be a bit of a shock to the system for [City] compared to the multi-million pound facilities that they're used to."