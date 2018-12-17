Chelsea alleged abuse: Police investigate historic 'assault'

Earlier this year several former players complained of historical racist abuse at the club - claims Chelsea said it took "extremely seriously"

Police are investigating allegations of an assault of a former Chelsea player.

It follows claims of racial abuse of young players in the 1970s, 80s and 90s, with one saying the club was "institutionally racist" when the incidents were said to have occurred.

A Metropolitan Police statement said: "Police received an allegation of non-recent racially aggravated assault in September 2018. Enquiries are ongoing.

"There are no arrests. We do not confirm who we have spoken to."

Earlier this year, following accusations of historical racial abuse at the club, Chelsea said they were taking the allegations "extremely seriously".