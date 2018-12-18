Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rodgers, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs, St Mirren

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Dedryck Boyata is set to make a dramatic return for Celtic's festive double-header with Aberdeen and Rangers. The Belgian defender is back in training after missing four games with a hamstring injury. (Scottish Sun)

Brendan Rodgers has revealed that his big guns are set to come out firing in the festive shoot-outs - to help his side end the year with a bang. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Former Rangers loanee Nathan Oduwa was amazed to see Ovie Ejaria call time on his season-long loan at Ibrox after just six months to return to Anfield. (Daily Record)

Derek Ferguson reckons Rangers need up to four new signings in January. (Scottish Sun)

John McGinn has revealed which Celtic player Neil Lennon used to tell his Hibs team to target during matches between the two sides. (Scotsman)

Derek McInnes has told Aberdeen stars Graeme Shinnie and Gary Mackay-Steven he wants contract answers by January. (Scottish Sun)

Midfielder Peter Haring says Hearts must get Friday's 5-0 loss at Livingston "out of our heads as quickly as possible" as they prepare for Saturday's trip to Aberdeen. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen defender Mikey Devlin is visiting a specialist in London to try to speed up his recovery from a foot tendon problem. (Daily Record)

St Mirren captain Stephen McGinn admits the club's return to the top division couldn't have gone any worse. (Herald)

A leading charity has urged Scottish football to look again at its 'unsustainable' relationship with gambling. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Aberdeen boss boss Derek McInnes says he will "do all I can" to keep Graeme Shinnie and Gary Mackay-Steven at Pittodrie. (Aberdeen Evening Express)

Darren O'Dea called Kenny Miller to find the secret to his golden era - and knew precisely then he was destined to carry on hitting the heights despite his advancing years. (Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

An historic golf club dating back almost 200 years has split its 18-hole course into two nine-holes - to encourage more time-strapped golfers to play. (Scotsman)