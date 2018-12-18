Michael Robinson: Ex-Liverpool player and TV presenter has cancer

Michael Robinson is one of Spain's most popular broadcasters

Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland forward Michael Robinson has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

The 60-year-old is one of Spain's most recognisable sports broadcasters.

Robinson, who also played for Preston, Manchester City, Brighton and Queens Park Rangers, settled in Spain after finishing his career with La Liga club Osasuna in 1989.

"Rarely can a person get to feel as many tokens of affection as I am getting," he wrote on Twitter.

"If for a moment I lacked courage, you have reinforced me.

"I am very thankful and feeling as if I was in Anfield when they sang You'll Never Walk Alone."

In his only season at Anfield - 1983-84 - Robinson helped the Reds win the First Division, European Cup and League Cup.

He also won 24 caps for the Republic.

