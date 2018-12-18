Dungannon boss Kris Lindsay not worried about McAree's inside knowledge

McAree spent three years as manager of the Swifts, having played for them as well

Dungannon Swifts manager Kris Lindsay has insisted he is not concerned about the knowledge Coleraine boss Rodney McAree will have about his players when the two sides meet on Saturday.

Lindsay replaced McAree when he quit Stangmore Park to take over from Oran Kearney at the Bannsiders in September.

Saturday's match will be the first time McAree has faced his former club since leaving.

"I don't think about that too much to be honest," said Lindsay.

"I will watch the video of our game against Crusaders and we will work on a few things in training during the week about how we can cause Coleraine problems at their place.

"We will be going there in a positive frame of mind with the aim of winning the match."

McAree, 44, took over as Swifts boss in October 2015 and led the club to their first senior trophy when they won the League Cup last season.

Saturday will be the first of four Irish Premiership fixtures over 11 days during the festive period, but Lindsay does not mind the busy programme.

"There are lots of games over the Christmas period but that's the way it is," he added.

"To be honest everyone enjoys playing matches and would prefer playing matches to training.

"We have a few tough games coming up with Glenavon on Boxing Day after the Coleraine game and then Ards and Glentoran to come after that.

"We need to make sure we pick up as many points as possible during that period."