Wrexham: Dragons set to unveil new manager

National League side Wrexham will announce their new manager on Tuesday afternoon.

The Dragons have been without a permanent manager since ex-Wales defender Sam Ricketts left to become Shrewsbury Town boss.

Ricketts' assistant Graham Barrow has been in interim charge at the Racecourse.

Barrow has previously stated he does not want the job on a permanent basis.

The former Wigan Athletic, Chester and Bury manager has said he does not expect Dennis Lawrence to be appointed as new manager.

Trinidad & Tobago coach Lawrence, who played 198 games for Wrexham, has been heavily linked with the job since Ricketts' departure.

Former Shrewsbury Town boss John Askey has said he would be interested in the vacant manager's job at the north Wales club.