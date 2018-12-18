Lisa Evans: Arsenal's Scotland winger signs new contract with Gunners

Only three players have played more minutes than Lisa Evans for WSL leaders Arsenal this season

Scotland winger Lisa Evans has signed a new contract with Arsenal.

The Women's Super League leaders have not disclosed the exact length of the 26-year-old's deal, but have described it as a "long-term contract extension".

Evans, who has played 66 times for Scotland, moved to the Gunners in June 2017 from Bayern Munich.

"Her energy and precision are very important qualities, making her a key part of our team," manager Joe Montemurro told the club website.

Evans has scored five goals and provided six assists so far this season for the Gunners and scored twice in Scotland's successful World Cup qualifying campaign.

"I think the club's definitely going in the right direction in terms of where we want to be," added Evans.

"We obviously want to be back in the Champions League and I feel like this club, this group of players, the staff, we can go to so many more different levels."