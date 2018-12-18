FA Continental Tyres League Cup: Arsenal draw Birmingham City in quarter-finals

WSL leaders Arsenal beat Manchester City in last season's final to win the tournament for a record fifth time

Holders Arsenal Women have been drawn against Birmingham City in the quarter-finals of the FA Continental Tyres League Cup.

Manchester United, the only Championship side left in the draw, host West Ham in their first ever knockout game in the tournament.

Manchester City will play WSL strugglers Brighton, while Chelsea meet Reading in the other ties.

The ties will be played on 9-10 January, 2019.

All 22 WSL and Championship clubs played in a group stage with the top two sides in each pool qualifying - pool winners were drawn at home with runners-up away.

Sides who were in the same pool were not able to be drawn together at this stage.

The final will be played at Bramall Lane on 23 February.

FA Continental Tyres League Cup quarter-final draw: