Tottenham fan fined and banned for throwing banana skin at Arsenal

The banana skin is thrown in the direction of the Arsenal players

The Tottenham fan who threw a banana skin during the north London derby at Arsenal has been banned from football for four years and fined.

The banana skin was thrown from the away end when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for the Gunners, who won 4-2.

Averof Panteli, 57, admitted throwing it but denied there was a racial element to his action.

But court ruled: "It was a targeted gesture to throw a banana skin after a goal was scored by a black player."

Magistrate Mervyn Mandell added: "We have in the circumstances found the racial element was there."

Van driver Panteli was fined £500, which was increased by £100 for the racial element, and told to pay £135 in costs.

Panteli was identified on CCTV and the court heard that, after being detained by a steward, he said: "It wasn't a racial thing it just happened."

His solicitor, Leila Rasool, said Panteli had been going to Tottenham games for 50 years without incident and was of "exemplary character".

She told the court: "He has not been charged for any racially aggravated public order offence.

"He was arrested for that but no action has been taken in respect of that matter.

"Police directly told Mr Panteli they accepted his account and didn't think there was a racial element."