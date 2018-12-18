Tranmere Rovers: Spurs FA Cup tie a reward for fans after 'dark times' says boss

Media playback is not supported on this device 'What a pearler!' - Jennings' brilliant volley for Tranmere

Tranmere Rovers' home FA Cup third-round tie with Tottenham is a reward for supporters who have been through "dark times", says boss Micky Mellon.

Mellon's League Two side booked a date with Spurs on Friday, 4 January following Monday's 2-0 replay win against National League Southport.

It will be Rovers' first appearance in the third round in five seasons.

"We have to keep bringing back those evenings for the supporters," Mellon told BBC Radio Merseyside.

"We've fought hard, we've seen some dark times and hit rock bottom.

"The fight-back had to begin, it started with [former manager] Gary Brabin, I've just been able to continue that.

"Big evenings like Tottenham will go a long way to seeing us keep moving forward because those are the nights that Tranmere were used to many years ago."

Rovers made it to the quarter-finals as recently as 2004, when eventual finalists Millwall ended their hopes in a 2-1 replay defeat.

Just short of 17,000 packed into Prenton Park when Tranmere faced Liverpool in the 2001 quarter-finals

In 2001, John Aldridge's Rovers team gave local rivals Liverpool a major scare at Prenton Park at the same stage, twice levelling before The Reds pulled away to win 4-2.

Spurs a huge game, but just one of many

Following their return to the English Football League with last season's promotion play-off win at Wembley, Rovers have adjusted well to life in League Two after a three-season absence.

In tandem with their cup run, Mellon's team are among the play-off challengers, separated from the top seven by goal difference and have the joint best home defensive record with just four goals conceded.

While there is excitement about the possibility of Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane and Dele Alli coming to the Wirral, there is also acknowledgment that the festive period brings a run of four league games over the next fortnight, having just played twice in three days.

"Under the lights, 11 internationals, it will be fantastic and a full house. It's great we've got that game in the bag," Mellon added.

"It's massive, I won't lie about that and it's huge for us financially, It will be massive to have that influx of money into the ground.

"But we've got some big games coming up, we're having a good season so we are trying to continue that and stick around the play-off places."