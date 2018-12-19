Celtic: James Forrest says Scottish Premiership has improved

James Forrest, right, has scored nine goals in 30 games for Celtic this season

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Motherwell Venue: Celtic Park Date: 19 December Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

The quality of the Scottish Premiership has improved in each of the last three seasons, says Celtic's James Forrest.

Celtic have won the last seven titles - two of them under Brendan Rodgers - but lie third, a point off the top, before Wednesday's visit of Motherwell.

After the same number of games last season, they were five points clear.

"Last year, compared to the manager's first year, the league improved and you can see with the league table this year it's improved again," said Forrest.

"There's a few teams that have done really well and deserve to be up there and I think everyone's strengthened their squad and making it really hard."

After 16 games this term, Celtic have five fewer points than at this stage last December.

They have taken just four points from a possible nine, having won six of the preceding seven matches, but would return to the summit if they win their games in hand.

"Teams are getting stronger," Forrest added. "Maybe a couple of times we've not played to our capability and it has been shown that if we're not at our best, teams can take points off you.

"I think that's why every game we need to make sure we're right at it as we know it's difficult to go to some places and you can drop points."