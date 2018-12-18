Lionel Messi: Barcelona forward wins record fifth Golden Shoe award

Lionel Messi has won the Golden Shoe award five times (2009-10, 2010-11, 2012-13, 2016-17, 2017-18)

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi says he "never imagined having so much success" after being presented with a record fifth European Golden Shoe award.

The Argentine scored 34 goals in 36 La Liga appearances in 2017-18, making him the highest goalscorer in Europe ahead of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (32).

Messi's latest Golden Shoe award moves him one ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has won four in total.

"The truth is I had no idea this would happen when I started," said Messi.

"I dreamt of playing professional football and enjoying success, I love the game, but I never imagined I would have so much."

Tottenham's Harry Kane finished third in the rankings with 30 Premier League goals, while former Real Madrid forward Ronaldo - now at Juventus - ended the season with 26 goals in 27 league matches.

Messi currently leads Europe's goalscoring charts once again, with 14 goals so far this term, as he targets a sixth Golden Shoe award.