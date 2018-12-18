Jan Vertonghen: Tottenham extend Belgian defender's deal

Jan Vertonghen suffered a thigh strain during Tottenham's 1-1 draw at the Nou Camp

Tottenham have activated an option to extend Jan Vertonghen's contract with the club to 2020.

The Belgium international defender, who is currently sidelined until January with a thigh injury, was set to see his deal expire in the summer.

But Spurs have extended the 31-year-old's contract by one year.

Vertonghen has made 264 appearances for the club since joining from Dutch side Ajax in 2012, but only 14 this season because of injury problems.

He follows Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Dele Alli and Davinson Sanchez who have signed new contracts in the past seven months.