Rangers trial for American full-backs Matthew Polster and Andrew Gutman

Matthew Polster (left) and Andrew Gutman (centre) are training with Rangers

Rangers have taken United States international Matthew Polster and fellow American full-back Andrew Gutman on trial.

Polster, a 25-year-old who can play at right-back or in midfield, is currently with Chicago Fire and has one USA cap.

And Gutman, a 22-year-old left-back, has been described as "the best player in college soccer" by his coach at Indiana Hoosiers, Sasho Cirovski.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said they were "having a look at them."

Polster had been a regular starter for Fire since 2015 but made only three appearances in the last Major League Soccer campaign after picking up a knee injury in March.

Gutman has been playing for the Indiana University side since 2015 and this year was named in the best XI players in college football by rival coaches.

Gerrard would not be drawn on any January transfer moves but said he expects Scotland midfielder Graham Dorrans to return from injury by the start of February.

The 31-year-old had already missed five months of last season before he was sent for knee surgery in October after making three appearances this campaign.

"Graham is progressing well," Gerrard said. "If everything keeps moving in the right direction, hopefully he will be back sometime at the end of January or beginning of February."

Scotland winger Jamie Murphy, who was ruled out for the season after his knee injury in August, is another Gerrard is keen to see return.

"They are two players that we need back as soon as possible because they help us at the top end of the pitch in terms of creativity and they also carry a goal threat," he said.

"Jamie's working really hard and I expect him to come back firing, but he won't be rushed because it's a very serious injury he's had."