Hibernian: Bournemouth's Emerson Hyndman wants to extend Easter Road stay

Emerson Hyndman (left) missed four games after being injured against St Johnstone

Hibernian midfielder Emerson Hyndman is keen to stay at the club beyond the expiry of his loan in January.

The United States international's deal from Bournemouth ends next month and he is unclear what will happen thereafter.

Asked if an extension was possible, the 22-year-old said: "It's definitely an option and obviously I'd like to stay.

"It is up to the clubs to sort out and I'm not getting involved too much. I just want to focus on the games and with enjoying myself."

Hyndman was missing for most of the Edinburgh side's seven-game run without a win after picking up an injury in a 1-0 defeat by St Johnstone.

But his return has coincided with two successive wins, including Sunday's 2-0 triumph over reigning champions Celtic.

"I'm pleased with what I've done so far," Hyndman said. "We've been in a good frame of mind the last couple of games. In the end, it was quite a comfortable win against Celtic, to be honest."

Hyndman spent six months previously in the Scottish Premiership on loan to Rangers, who are Hibs' next opponents on Wednesday.

The Ibrox club lead the Premiership on goal difference from Kilmarnock, with Hibs eight points back in eighth place.

Head coach Neil Lennon hopes to build on the win over Celtic but stressed that "we're not getting carried away" as they face a side who are "a different animal" this season under Steven Gerrard.

Lennon thought the win will give his side added confidence going into a busy festive period of fixtures.

"It has lifted the players and is a good marker for upcoming big games," he said. "I don't think the players need any extra motivation.

"They have to drink up the feeling they got from after the Celtic game, park it, and go for more of the same."