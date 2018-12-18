Derek McInnes: Dundee demolition shows Aberdeen are on target for another high finish

Media playback is not supported on this device Aberdeen on the right track - McInnes

Manager Derek McInnes says Aberdeen "looked like a proper team" capable of finishing as Scottish Premiership runners-up after thumping Dundee 5-1.

The Pittodrie side have been second to Celtic in each of the last four seasons but started slowly this term.

However, Tuesday's emphatic win takes them level with Celtic on 33 points, apoint behind Rangers and Kilmarnock.

"We want to be on 36 points after the Hearts game and we've given ourselves a chance to do that," McInnes said.

"We normally break the 70-point barrier and we're on course to do that if we can go and win on Saturday."

Aberdeen have leapt up the league after winning seven of their last nine league games.

And, after struggling for goals this season, they have now found the net 10 times in winning three games in the past week.

Striker Sam Cosgrove and centre-half Andrew Considine both scored doubles, with midfielder Connor McLennan providing the other against Dundee.

"I know the team is depending on those goals at the top end of the pitch and certainly Stevie May was a threat and in positions to score," McInnes told BBC Scotland.

"And Sam gets his two goals, which was a terrific bit of striker work from the two of them for the first goal. I thought they looked like a real handful for the whole night."

"I thought some of our stuff was terrific. I thought once we moved the ball and got to their back line, we looked like a proper team."

"By and large, if we can replicate something like that more often than not then we're going to be where we want to be."

'It now looks oh so easy' - analysis

Former Aberdeen captain and manager Willie Miller on Sportsound

Aberdeen have found their form. They have found goalscoring difficult for most of the season, but now it looks oh so easy. They created the chances and took them and Sam Cosgrove and Stevie May are forming a really good partnership.

Former Aberdeen striker Billy Dodds on Sportsound

There's strong competition this season. Celtic can't afford to stroll through it or take the eye off the ball and it's healthy. Aberdeen won this game without playing outstandingly well.