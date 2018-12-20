Lee Tomlin: Peterborough agree to re-sign Cardiff forward on loan

Lee Tomlin has not featured for Cardiff at senior level this season

Peterborough United have agreed in principle to re-sign Cardiff City forward Lee Tomlin on loan for the rest of the season, from 1 January.

The 29-year-old previously played for the League One side between 2010 and 2014, before spells at Middlesbrough, Bournemouth and Bristol City.

Tomlin has been training with Posh this week to build up his fitness.

"To all intents and purposes there's three parties who want to make it happen," said manager Steve Evans.

He told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: "Lee's got some outstanding talent and all being well, if all three parties put pen on paper, we'll have ourselves one hell of a player."

On Tuesday, Evans told the Peterborough Telegraph they had "reached an agreement" with the Premier League Bluebirds, but the former Leeds boss said he has been told to be wary of the deal.

"As our chairman (Darragh MacAnthony) reminded me in his own style - which was very fair - until that paperwork is signed you know this could not happen, as much as we all think it will happen."