Barcelona winger Rafinha faces 1m euros fine for breaking Adidas contract

Rafinha is the younger brother of Bayern Munich's former Barcelona midfielder Thiago Alcantara

Barcelona midfielder Rafinha has been ordered to wear Adidas boots again - or face a fine of up to 1m euros.

The 25-year-old thought his sponsorship deal ended in the summer and switched to wearing blacked-out Mizuno boots, but has been sued by the German sportswear giants.

Rafinha said Adidas had not supported him through two earlier serious injuries and buried the five-year extension in his contract.

"Although he is no legal expert, he knows how sponsor deals work," the judge said.

The player is actually out for the season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during last month's draw with Atletico Madrid.

The district court in Amsterdam, where the original sponsorship deal was signed, ordered the Brazil playmaker to pay a fine of 10,000 euros for each day he refuses to honour his contract, up to a maximum of 1m euros (£898,998).

Rafinha has also been ordered to pay the costs of the trial, but it could have been worse - Adidas were seeking a fine of 100,000 euros for every day after 1 July when he broke his contract.