Dundee squad needs January overhaul, says Jim McIntyre

Dundee's squad must be overhauled in the January transfer window if they are to avoid relegation from the Scottish Premiership, says manager Jim McIntyre.

The Dens Park side were routed 5-1 by Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Tuesday to slip to the bottom of the division.

They have now conceded eight goals in consecutive defeats after previously reviving their hopes following four games without a loss.

"We know where we are. There clearly needs to be change," McIntyre said.

"It's a difficult window and St Mirren will be doing the same thing and possibly so will Hamilton. But the bottom line is we need a bit more. The players that have been playing regularly need a bit of help.

"Our fight will not be against Aberdeen. Our fight will be against St Mirren and Hamilton and trying to stay in touch with them and get above them."

Calvin Miller's consolation goal was the only bright spot on a dreadful night for Dundee, who conceded four times from crosses.

Furthermore, McIntyre has injury concerns over centre-back pairing Genseric Kusunga and Darren O'Dea for Saturday's trip to face Celtic.

"You can't give away the type of goals that we're giving away," McIntyre added. "We lose two from set plays, which is just unacceptable - you're given a job and you don't do it.

"The fourth goal is offside but it doesn't matter. Aberdeen were bigger, stronger and quicker than us all over the pitch.

"I'm not going to make excuses. It just wasn't good enough. I know exactly what needs to be done here."

'Jim knows there's going to be pain' - analysis

Former Dundee striker Billy Dodds on Sportsound

It's going to set them back a bit, but Jim knows there's going to be a lot of pain. He knows what job needs to be done and also realises his squad is not good enough. I know he's looking at three or four different players and if he can get them in it's going to enhance their chances of staying up.

Former Aberdeen captain and manager Willie Miller on Sportsound

Tonight he's got to come out and make the statement so the players get the message and so the fans know that that's not acceptable. He's got to improve it by whichever means are at his disposal during that transfer window.