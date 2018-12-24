Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers

Patrick Bamford has not started a Championship game since joining from Middlesbrough in the summer

Championship leaders Leeds are again likely to be without striker Patrick Bamford because of a knee injury.

Full-back Barry Douglas could return after feeling ill in the warm-up and missing their win at Aston Villa.

Blackburn midfielder Jack Rodwell is pushing to start after returning to the bench against Norwich, ending a three-game absence because of concussion.

Wingers Craig Conway and Elliott Bennett are hopeful of shaking off respective muscle and foot problems.

After losing 4-1 at West Brom on 10 November, Leeds have won six games in a row - the latest a dramatic come-from-behind victory at Villa Park.

Blackburn have won just once in seven matches and have not picked up three points away from home since 6 October at Bolton.

Match facts