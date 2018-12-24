Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers
Championship leaders Leeds are again likely to be without striker Patrick Bamford because of a knee injury.
Full-back Barry Douglas could return after feeling ill in the warm-up and missing their win at Aston Villa.
Blackburn midfielder Jack Rodwell is pushing to start after returning to the bench against Norwich, ending a three-game absence because of concussion.
Wingers Craig Conway and Elliott Bennett are hopeful of shaking off respective muscle and foot problems.
After losing 4-1 at West Brom on 10 November, Leeds have won six games in a row - the latest a dramatic come-from-behind victory at Villa Park.
Blackburn have won just once in seven matches and have not picked up three points away from home since 6 October at Bolton.
Match facts
- Leeds United were defeated 2-1 by Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park earlier this season, in October - it was the Whites' first league away defeat of the season after remaining unbeaten in their opening six.
- Leeds United have won both of their last two competitive meetings with Blackburn at Elland Road (both in 2016-17), thanks to winning goals coming in the 85th minute or later.
- Leeds United have won their last two Boxing Day games, 2-1 vs Burton in 2017 and 4-1 vs Preston in 2016.
- Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has won six of his seven Boxing Day matches as a manager (L1) - all six wins were at home, with his only away match ending in defeat at Chelsea as West Brom manager in 2008.
- Leeds have lost just one of their last 15 home Championship matches (W10 D4), a 1-2 defeat to Birmingham City in September.
- Leeds and Blackburn last faced on Boxing Day during the 1992-93 Premier League campaign - Rovers won 3-1 with goals from Jason Wilcox and an Alan Shearer brace.