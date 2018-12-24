Championship
Leeds15:00Blackburn
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Blackburn Rovers

Patrick Bamford
Patrick Bamford has not started a Championship game since joining from Middlesbrough in the summer
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Wednesday

Championship leaders Leeds are again likely to be without striker Patrick Bamford because of a knee injury.

Full-back Barry Douglas could return after feeling ill in the warm-up and missing their win at Aston Villa.

Blackburn midfielder Jack Rodwell is pushing to start after returning to the bench against Norwich, ending a three-game absence because of concussion.

Wingers Craig Conway and Elliott Bennett are hopeful of shaking off respective muscle and foot problems.

After losing 4-1 at West Brom on 10 November, Leeds have won six games in a row - the latest a dramatic come-from-behind victory at Villa Park.

Blackburn have won just once in seven matches and have not picked up three points away from home since 6 October at Bolton.

Match facts

  • Leeds United were defeated 2-1 by Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park earlier this season, in October - it was the Whites' first league away defeat of the season after remaining unbeaten in their opening six.
  • Leeds United have won both of their last two competitive meetings with Blackburn at Elland Road (both in 2016-17), thanks to winning goals coming in the 85th minute or later.
  • Leeds United have won their last two Boxing Day games, 2-1 vs Burton in 2017 and 4-1 vs Preston in 2016.
  • Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has won six of his seven Boxing Day matches as a manager (L1) - all six wins were at home, with his only away match ending in defeat at Chelsea as West Brom manager in 2008.
  • Leeds have lost just one of their last 15 home Championship matches (W10 D4), a 1-2 defeat to Birmingham City in September.
  • Leeds and Blackburn last faced on Boxing Day during the 1992-93 Premier League campaign - Rovers won 3-1 with goals from Jason Wilcox and an Alan Shearer brace.

Wednesday 26th December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds23146339201948
2Norwich23145441261547
3West Brom23126550311942
4Middlesbrough2310942516939
5Derby2311663225739
6Sheff Utd2311573627938
7Nottm Forest2381143223935
8Birmingham2381053527834
9Stoke2381053027334
10QPR2310492832-434
11Aston Villa238964537833
12Swansea239592927232
13Bristol City238782827131
14Blackburn2371062934-531
15Preston237793538-328
16Hull2376102632-627
17Sheff Wed2376102940-1127
18Brentford2367103434025
19Wigan2374122333-1025
20Rotherham2341092237-1522
21Reading2347122736-919
22Millwall2347122839-1119
23Bolton2346131531-1618
24Ipswich2329121938-1915
