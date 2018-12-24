Championship
Bristol City15:00Brentford
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Brentford

Nathan Baker
Nathan Baker has made 10 Championship appearances for Bristol City this season
Bristol City will check on the fitness of defender Nathan Baker (calf) before Wednesday's visit of Brentford.

Midfielder Marley Watkins (dead leg) may also face a late check before the Championship game.

Thomas Frank's Brentford could be without Wales defender Chris Mepham after he suffered a knock on Saturday.

Lewis Macleod (hamstring) and Emiliano Marcondes (ankle) remain out for the Bees, who are six points above the relegation zone after beating Bolton.

Match facts

  • Bristol City defeated Brentford 1-0 at Griffin Park in October 2018 in their Championship meeting - they haven't defeated the Bees both home and away in league competition in the same season since 2003-04.
  • Brentford have won all four of their competitive away games at Bristol City since October 2013, with the last two ending 1-0.
  • Bristol City have won just three of their last 14 home matches in all competitions (D5 L6), drawing both of the last two.
  • Brentford striker Neal Maupay has scored in two of his three Championship appearances against Bristol City - both of his goals came as a substitute.
  • Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has won one of his four Boxing Day matches as a manager (D1 L2), beating Reading 2-0 at Ashton Gate last season.
  • Brentford have only lost one of their last nine Boxing Day games (W5 D3), a 2-4 loss to Ipswich under Mark Warburton in 2014.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds23146339201948
2Norwich23145441261547
3West Brom23126550311942
4Middlesbrough2310942516939
5Derby2311663225739
6Sheff Utd2311573627938
7Nottm Forest2381143223935
8Birmingham2381053527834
9Stoke2381053027334
10QPR2310492832-434
11Aston Villa238964537833
12Swansea239592927232
13Bristol City238782827131
14Blackburn2371062934-531
15Preston237793538-328
16Hull2376102632-627
17Sheff Wed2376102940-1127
18Brentford2367103434025
19Wigan2374122333-1025
20Rotherham2341092237-1522
21Reading2347122736-919
22Millwall2347122839-1119
23Bolton2346131531-1618
24Ipswich2329121938-1915
