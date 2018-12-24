Bristol City v Brentford

From the section

Nathan Baker has made 10 Championship appearances for Bristol City this season

Bristol City will check on the fitness of defender Nathan Baker (calf) before Wednesday's visit of Brentford.

Midfielder Marley Watkins (dead leg) may also face a late check before the Championship game.

Thomas Frank's Brentford could be without Wales defender Chris Mepham after he suffered a knock on Saturday.

Lewis Macleod (hamstring) and Emiliano Marcondes (ankle) remain out for the Bees, who are six points above the relegation zone after beating Bolton.

Match facts