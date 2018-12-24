Bristol City v Brentford
-
- From the section Championship
Bristol City will check on the fitness of defender Nathan Baker (calf) before Wednesday's visit of Brentford.
Midfielder Marley Watkins (dead leg) may also face a late check before the Championship game.
Thomas Frank's Brentford could be without Wales defender Chris Mepham after he suffered a knock on Saturday.
Lewis Macleod (hamstring) and Emiliano Marcondes (ankle) remain out for the Bees, who are six points above the relegation zone after beating Bolton.
Match facts
- Bristol City defeated Brentford 1-0 at Griffin Park in October 2018 in their Championship meeting - they haven't defeated the Bees both home and away in league competition in the same season since 2003-04.
- Brentford have won all four of their competitive away games at Bristol City since October 2013, with the last two ending 1-0.
- Bristol City have won just three of their last 14 home matches in all competitions (D5 L6), drawing both of the last two.
- Brentford striker Neal Maupay has scored in two of his three Championship appearances against Bristol City - both of his goals came as a substitute.
- Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has won one of his four Boxing Day matches as a manager (D1 L2), beating Reading 2-0 at Ashton Gate last season.
- Brentford have only lost one of their last nine Boxing Day games (W5 D3), a 2-4 loss to Ipswich under Mark Warburton in 2014.