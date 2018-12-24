Sheffield United v Derby County

Sheffield United striker Leon Clarke has scored just twice in 19 Championship games this season

Sheffield United have no new selection concerns for the Boxing Day visit of Championship play-off rivals Derby County, who are a point and a place above Chris Wilder's side in fifth.

Striker Leon Clarke will hope to start after returning from injury to make a substitute appearance against Ipswich.

Derby winger Tom Lawrence may shake off the ankle injury that saw him miss their draw with Bristol City.

Midfielder Bradley Johnson serves the final game of a five-match ban.

Match facts