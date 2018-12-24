Sheffield United v Derby County
Sheffield United have no new selection concerns for the Boxing Day visit of Championship play-off rivals Derby County, who are a point and a place above Chris Wilder's side in fifth.
Striker Leon Clarke will hope to start after returning from injury to make a substitute appearance against Ipswich.
Derby winger Tom Lawrence may shake off the ankle injury that saw him miss their draw with Bristol City.
Midfielder Bradley Johnson serves the final game of a five-match ban.
Match facts
- Sheffield United have picked up just one point from their two league games against Derby County so far in 2018; drawing 1-1 at Derby on New Year's Day, before losing 2-1 away in October.
- Derby County have scored in each of their last seven away trips to Sheffield United (eight goals), last failing to do so in March 2003.
- Derby last lost a league game on Boxing Day in 2012 and have since gone four games without a defeat; drawing on this day in 2017 and 2013 and winning on 2014 and 2015.
- Sheffield United have won both of their Boxing Day matches under Chris Wilder, winning 2-0 against Oldham in 2016 and 3-0 against Sunderland in 2017.
- Sheffield United haven't lost three consecutive home league matches since February 2013 when they were in League One.
- Derby have lost none of their last 11 away league matches in December (W7 D4).