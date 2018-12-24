Championship
Sheff Utd15:00Derby
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Derby County

Leon Clarke
Sheffield United striker Leon Clarke has scored just twice in 19 Championship games this season
Sheffield United have no new selection concerns for the Boxing Day visit of Championship play-off rivals Derby County, who are a point and a place above Chris Wilder's side in fifth.

Striker Leon Clarke will hope to start after returning from injury to make a substitute appearance against Ipswich.

Derby winger Tom Lawrence may shake off the ankle injury that saw him miss their draw with Bristol City.

Midfielder Bradley Johnson serves the final game of a five-match ban.

Match facts

  • Sheffield United have picked up just one point from their two league games against Derby County so far in 2018; drawing 1-1 at Derby on New Year's Day, before losing 2-1 away in October.
  • Derby County have scored in each of their last seven away trips to Sheffield United (eight goals), last failing to do so in March 2003.
  • Derby last lost a league game on Boxing Day in 2012 and have since gone four games without a defeat; drawing on this day in 2017 and 2013 and winning on 2014 and 2015.
  • Sheffield United have won both of their Boxing Day matches under Chris Wilder, winning 2-0 against Oldham in 2016 and 3-0 against Sunderland in 2017.
  • Sheffield United haven't lost three consecutive home league matches since February 2013 when they were in League One.
  • Derby have lost none of their last 11 away league matches in December (W7 D4).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds23146339201948
2Norwich23145441261547
3West Brom23126550311942
4Middlesbrough2310942516939
5Derby2311663225739
6Sheff Utd2311573627938
7Nottm Forest2381143223935
8Birmingham2381053527834
9Stoke2381053027334
10QPR2310492832-434
11Aston Villa238964537833
12Swansea239592927232
13Bristol City238782827131
14Blackburn2371062934-531
15Preston237793538-328
16Hull2376102632-627
17Sheff Wed2376102940-1127
18Brentford2367103434025
19Wigan2374122333-1025
20Rotherham2341092237-1522
21Reading2347122736-919
22Millwall2347122839-1119
23Bolton2346131531-1618
24Ipswich2329121938-1915
View full Championship table

