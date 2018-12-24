Millwall v Reading
-
- From the section Championship
Millwall could recall forwards Aiden O'Brien and Steve Morison as they look to end an eight-game winless run.
Winger Jiri Skalak remains doubtful, while Shaun Williams and Tom Bradshaw are long-term absentees.
New Reading boss Jose Gomes will take charge of his first game since being appointed as Paul Clement's successor.
John O'Shea could start after returning on the bench against Middlesbrough, but fellow defenders Liam Moore, Paul McShane and Tiago Ilori are out.
Match facts
- Reading defeated Millwall 3-1 at home in their Championship meeting earlier this season in October - Yakou Meite scored a brace for the Royals.
- The last time that Reading defeated Millwall both home and away in league competition in the same season was in their title-winning campaign of 2005-06.
- Millwall and Reading haven't faced on Boxing Day since 1934 in the Third Division South - the Royals won 2-1.
- Reading striker Sam Baldock has scored three league goals in six appearances against Millwall, including one in the reverse fixture this season.
- Millwall have won six of their last eight home league matches in December, drawing the other two.
- Reading have won only one of their last 11 away Boxing Day games (D5 L5), a 2-0 win at Wolves during the 2005-06 season.