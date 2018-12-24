Millwall v Reading

Jose Gomes was appointed as Reading's new boss on Saturday

Millwall could recall forwards Aiden O'Brien and Steve Morison as they look to end an eight-game winless run.

Winger Jiri Skalak remains doubtful, while Shaun Williams and Tom Bradshaw are long-term absentees.

New Reading boss Jose Gomes will take charge of his first game since being appointed as Paul Clement's successor.

John O'Shea could start after returning on the bench against Middlesbrough, but fellow defenders Liam Moore, Paul McShane and Tiago Ilori are out.

Match facts