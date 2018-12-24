Championship
Millwall15:00Reading
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Reading

Jose Gomes
Jose Gomes was appointed as Reading's new boss on Saturday
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Wednesday

Millwall could recall forwards Aiden O'Brien and Steve Morison as they look to end an eight-game winless run.

Winger Jiri Skalak remains doubtful, while Shaun Williams and Tom Bradshaw are long-term absentees.

New Reading boss Jose Gomes will take charge of his first game since being appointed as Paul Clement's successor.

John O'Shea could start after returning on the bench against Middlesbrough, but fellow defenders Liam Moore, Paul McShane and Tiago Ilori are out.

Match facts

  • Reading defeated Millwall 3-1 at home in their Championship meeting earlier this season in October - Yakou Meite scored a brace for the Royals.
  • The last time that Reading defeated Millwall both home and away in league competition in the same season was in their title-winning campaign of 2005-06.
  • Millwall and Reading haven't faced on Boxing Day since 1934 in the Third Division South - the Royals won 2-1.
  • Reading striker Sam Baldock has scored three league goals in six appearances against Millwall, including one in the reverse fixture this season.
  • Millwall have won six of their last eight home league matches in December, drawing the other two.
  • Reading have won only one of their last 11 away Boxing Day games (D5 L5), a 2-0 win at Wolves during the 2005-06 season.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds23146339201948
2Norwich23145441261547
3West Brom23126550311942
4Middlesbrough2310942516939
5Derby2311663225739
6Sheff Utd2311573627938
7Nottm Forest2381143223935
8Birmingham2381053527834
9Stoke2381053027334
10QPR2310492832-434
11Aston Villa238964537833
12Swansea239592927232
13Bristol City238782827131
14Blackburn2371062934-531
15Preston237793538-328
16Hull2376102632-627
17Sheff Wed2376102940-1127
18Brentford2367103434025
19Wigan2374122333-1025
20Rotherham2341092237-1522
21Reading2347122736-919
22Millwall2347122839-1119
23Bolton2346131531-1618
24Ipswich2329121938-1915
View full Championship table

