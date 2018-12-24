Championship
Preston15:00Hull
Venue: Deepdale

Preston North End v Hull City

Louis Moult
Louis Moult has scored five goals for Preston this season, including the equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Hull in October
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Wednesday

Preston North End boss Alex Neil has a major quandary up front after Louis Moult joined a five-strong group of injured strikers.

Lukas Nmecha is the only regular fit striker, but Tom Barkhuizen could also operate in a forward area.

Hull City defender Ondrej Mazuch is Nigel Adkins' main concern after he was withdrawn at half-time in Saturday's 3-2 win against Swansea City.

The Czech international could again be replaced by Jordy de Wijs.

Match facts

  • Preston North End are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Hull City, including a 1-1 draw earlier this season at the KC Stadium, thanks to a 90th minute equaliser from Louis Moult.
  • Jarrod Bowen has scored for Hull City in each of their last three competitive meetings with Preston North End - all three being the Tigers' only goal of that game.
  • This will be the first Boxing Day meeting between Preston and Hull for 90 years - in the 1928 meeting, Preston won 1-0.
  • Hull manager Nigel Adkins has lost his last three matches in all competitions at Deepdale against Preston, losing to three different managers - Alan Irvine in 2008, Darren Ferguson in 2010 and Alex Neil earlier this year.
  • Preston have lost just two of their last 16 home matches in all competitions (W8 D6).
  • Hull have won just two of their last 17 away league matches in December (D5 L10), with one of those wins coming on Boxing Day in 2014 at Sunderland.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds23146339201948
2Norwich23145441261547
3West Brom23126550311942
4Middlesbrough2310942516939
5Derby2311663225739
6Sheff Utd2311573627938
7Nottm Forest2381143223935
8Birmingham2381053527834
9Stoke2381053027334
10QPR2310492832-434
11Aston Villa238964537833
12Swansea239592927232
13Bristol City238782827131
14Blackburn2371062934-531
15Preston237793538-328
16Hull2376102632-627
17Sheff Wed2376102940-1127
18Brentford2367103434025
19Wigan2374122333-1025
20Rotherham2341092237-1522
21Reading2347122736-919
22Millwall2347122839-1119
23Bolton2346131531-1618
24Ipswich2329121938-1915
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC