Preston North End v Hull City

Louis Moult has scored five goals for Preston this season, including the equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Hull in October

Preston North End boss Alex Neil has a major quandary up front after Louis Moult joined a five-strong group of injured strikers.

Lukas Nmecha is the only regular fit striker, but Tom Barkhuizen could also operate in a forward area.

Hull City defender Ondrej Mazuch is Nigel Adkins' main concern after he was withdrawn at half-time in Saturday's 3-2 win against Swansea City.

The Czech international could again be replaced by Jordy de Wijs.

Match facts