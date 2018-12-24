Preston North End v Hull City
Preston North End boss Alex Neil has a major quandary up front after Louis Moult joined a five-strong group of injured strikers.
Lukas Nmecha is the only regular fit striker, but Tom Barkhuizen could also operate in a forward area.
Hull City defender Ondrej Mazuch is Nigel Adkins' main concern after he was withdrawn at half-time in Saturday's 3-2 win against Swansea City.
The Czech international could again be replaced by Jordy de Wijs.
Match facts
- Preston North End are unbeaten in their last four meetings with Hull City, including a 1-1 draw earlier this season at the KC Stadium, thanks to a 90th minute equaliser from Louis Moult.
- Jarrod Bowen has scored for Hull City in each of their last three competitive meetings with Preston North End - all three being the Tigers' only goal of that game.
- This will be the first Boxing Day meeting between Preston and Hull for 90 years - in the 1928 meeting, Preston won 1-0.
- Hull manager Nigel Adkins has lost his last three matches in all competitions at Deepdale against Preston, losing to three different managers - Alan Irvine in 2008, Darren Ferguson in 2010 and Alex Neil earlier this year.
- Preston have lost just two of their last 16 home matches in all competitions (W8 D6).
- Hull have won just two of their last 17 away league matches in December (D5 L10), with one of those wins coming on Boxing Day in 2014 at Sunderland.