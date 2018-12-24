Championship
Bolton15:00Rotherham
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Rotherham United

Phil Parkinson
Phil Parkinson's Bolton have won just once in 19 matches and are on a winless run of 13 games
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Wednesday

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson has no new injury concerns for their Boxing Day relegation clash as his side look to win for the first time since September.

Josh Magennis and Craig Noone are pushing for recalls after coming off the bench in their defeat at Brentford.

Rotherham defender Sean Raggett could be in contention following illness.

Midfielder Ryan Williams will hope to be back in the starting XI after making a bright appearance as a substitute in Saturday's 4-0 defeat by West Brom.

Match facts

  • Bolton Wanderers have won their last three successive league meetings at home against Rotherham United (March 1993, September 2014 & February 2016).
  • Rotherham have won only one of their last 11 away trips to Bolton Wanderers in all competitions; this coming in a 2-0 win in February 1990 in the third tier of English league football.
  • Bolton boss Phil Parkinson has faced Rotherham on Boxing Day once previously as a manager - his Bradford side lost 1-0 in 2013 in a League One clash.
  • Rotherham United have won their league fixture played on Boxing Day in each of the last three years, the last of which was a 3-0 away win at Bury in 2017.
  • Bolton are winless in six home Championship matches (W0 D1 L5), scoring just one goal from 66 shots across those games.
  • Rotherham have collected four points in their last five away Championship games (W0 D4 L1) - one more than they managed in their previous 30 at this level (W0 D3 L27).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds23146339201948
2Norwich23145441261547
3West Brom23126550311942
4Middlesbrough2310942516939
5Derby2311663225739
6Sheff Utd2311573627938
7Nottm Forest2381143223935
8Birmingham2381053527834
9Stoke2381053027334
10QPR2310492832-434
11Aston Villa238964537833
12Swansea239592927232
13Bristol City238782827131
14Blackburn2371062934-531
15Preston237793538-328
16Hull2376102632-627
17Sheff Wed2376102940-1127
18Brentford2367103434025
19Wigan2374122333-1025
20Rotherham2341092237-1522
21Reading2347122736-919
22Millwall2347122839-1119
23Bolton2346131531-1618
24Ipswich2329121938-1915
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC