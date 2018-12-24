Bolton Wanderers v Rotherham United

Phil Parkinson's Bolton have won just once in 19 matches and are on a winless run of 13 games

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson has no new injury concerns for their Boxing Day relegation clash as his side look to win for the first time since September.

Josh Magennis and Craig Noone are pushing for recalls after coming off the bench in their defeat at Brentford.

Rotherham defender Sean Raggett could be in contention following illness.

Midfielder Ryan Williams will hope to be back in the starting XI after making a bright appearance as a substitute in Saturday's 4-0 defeat by West Brom.

