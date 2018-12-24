Bolton Wanderers v Rotherham United
-
- From the section Championship
Bolton boss Phil Parkinson has no new injury concerns for their Boxing Day relegation clash as his side look to win for the first time since September.
Josh Magennis and Craig Noone are pushing for recalls after coming off the bench in their defeat at Brentford.
Rotherham defender Sean Raggett could be in contention following illness.
Midfielder Ryan Williams will hope to be back in the starting XI after making a bright appearance as a substitute in Saturday's 4-0 defeat by West Brom.
Match facts
- Bolton Wanderers have won their last three successive league meetings at home against Rotherham United (March 1993, September 2014 & February 2016).
- Rotherham have won only one of their last 11 away trips to Bolton Wanderers in all competitions; this coming in a 2-0 win in February 1990 in the third tier of English league football.
- Bolton boss Phil Parkinson has faced Rotherham on Boxing Day once previously as a manager - his Bradford side lost 1-0 in 2013 in a League One clash.
- Rotherham United have won their league fixture played on Boxing Day in each of the last three years, the last of which was a 3-0 away win at Bury in 2017.
- Bolton are winless in six home Championship matches (W0 D1 L5), scoring just one goal from 66 shots across those games.
- Rotherham have collected four points in their last five away Championship games (W0 D4 L1) - one more than they managed in their previous 30 at this level (W0 D3 L27).