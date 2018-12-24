Norwich City v Nottingham Forest
Norwich City have doubts regarding the fitness of midfielders Emi Buendia and Moritz Leitner, with a dead leg and an ankle problem respectively.
The Canaries, unbeaten in eight games and second in the table, could have Timm Klose back after a knee injury.
Defender Danny Fox is in contention for Nottingham Forest after he resumed training following a foot problem.
It could be a timely return for Forest, as fellow stopper Tobias Figueiredo is struggling with a dead leg.
Match facts
- Norwich City enjoyed a 2-1 away win at Nottingham Forest earlier this season in October, thanks to a brace from defender Timm Klose. This was Forest's first home defeat of the season in all competitions, after going nine unbeaten beforehand.
- Nottingham Forest have won just one of their last 11 competitive away games against Norwich City at Carrow Road (W1 D3 L7).
- Nottingham Forest have lost their last three league games played on Boxing Day 2014, 2016 and 2017).
- This will be the sixth league meeting between Norwich and Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day - the Canaries won the most recent meeting, a 1-0 victory in 2003.
- Aitor Karanka has won both of his Championship matches on Boxing Day - in his most recent match on this date, he defeated current side Nottingham Forest 3-0 as Middlesbrough manager in 2014.
- Norwich are looking to win six consecutive home league matches in a row for the first time since winning 11 in a row under Paul Lambert between September 2009 and January 2010.