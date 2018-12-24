Norwich City v Nottingham Forest

Timm Klose scored twice in the game against Forest at the City Ground

Norwich City have doubts regarding the fitness of midfielders Emi Buendia and Moritz Leitner, with a dead leg and an ankle problem respectively.

The Canaries, unbeaten in eight games and second in the table, could have Timm Klose back after a knee injury.

Defender Danny Fox is in contention for Nottingham Forest after he resumed training following a foot problem.

It could be a timely return for Forest, as fellow stopper Tobias Figueiredo is struggling with a dead leg.

Match facts