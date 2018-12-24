Championship
Norwich15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Nottingham Forest

Timm Klose
Timm Klose scored twice in the game against Forest at the City Ground
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Wednesday

Norwich City have doubts regarding the fitness of midfielders Emi Buendia and Moritz Leitner, with a dead leg and an ankle problem respectively.

The Canaries, unbeaten in eight games and second in the table, could have Timm Klose back after a knee injury.

Defender Danny Fox is in contention for Nottingham Forest after he resumed training following a foot problem.

It could be a timely return for Forest, as fellow stopper Tobias Figueiredo is struggling with a dead leg.

Match facts

  • Norwich City enjoyed a 2-1 away win at Nottingham Forest earlier this season in October, thanks to a brace from defender Timm Klose. This was Forest's first home defeat of the season in all competitions, after going nine unbeaten beforehand.
  • Nottingham Forest have won just one of their last 11 competitive away games against Norwich City at Carrow Road (W1 D3 L7).
  • Nottingham Forest have lost their last three league games played on Boxing Day 2014, 2016 and 2017).
  • This will be the sixth league meeting between Norwich and Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day - the Canaries won the most recent meeting, a 1-0 victory in 2003.
  • Aitor Karanka has won both of his Championship matches on Boxing Day - in his most recent match on this date, he defeated current side Nottingham Forest 3-0 as Middlesbrough manager in 2014.
  • Norwich are looking to win six consecutive home league matches in a row for the first time since winning 11 in a row under Paul Lambert between September 2009 and January 2010.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 26th December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds23146339201948
2Norwich23145441261547
3West Brom23126550311942
4Middlesbrough2310942516939
5Derby2311663225739
6Sheff Utd2311573627938
7Nottm Forest2381143223935
8Birmingham2381053527834
9Stoke2381053027334
10QPR2310492832-434
11Aston Villa238964537833
12Swansea239592927232
13Bristol City238782827131
14Blackburn2371062934-531
15Preston237793538-328
16Hull2376102632-627
17Sheff Wed2376102940-1127
18Brentford2367103434025
19Wigan2374122333-1025
20Rotherham2341092237-1522
21Reading2347122736-919
22Millwall2347122839-1119
23Bolton2346131531-1618
24Ipswich2329121938-1915
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC