Birmingham City v Stoke City

Stoke boss Gary Rowett managed Birmingham City for two years between 2014 and 2016

Birmingham City will be without centre-back Marc Roberts (calf) against Stoke but Michael Morrison (hamstring) should be fit, after returning earlier than expected to play at Wigan on Saturday.

Midfielder David Davis (ankle) and striker Isaac Vassell (hip) remain out.

On his return to face his former club, Stoke boss Gary Rowett will check on the fitness of defender Erik Pieters.

The Dutchman (hamstring) was injured during Saturday's win over Millwall and Bruno Martins Indi could replace him.

The two sides will start the game level on points in the Championship table, in eighth and ninth respectively.

The attendance is set to be the largest of the season so far at St Andrew's, with both sides just four points off the top six.

Match facts