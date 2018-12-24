Birmingham City v Stoke City
Birmingham City will be without centre-back Marc Roberts (calf) against Stoke but Michael Morrison (hamstring) should be fit, after returning earlier than expected to play at Wigan on Saturday.
Midfielder David Davis (ankle) and striker Isaac Vassell (hip) remain out.
On his return to face his former club, Stoke boss Gary Rowett will check on the fitness of defender Erik Pieters.
The Dutchman (hamstring) was injured during Saturday's win over Millwall and Bruno Martins Indi could replace him.
The two sides will start the game level on points in the Championship table, in eighth and ninth respectively.
The attendance is set to be the largest of the season so far at St Andrew's, with both sides just four points off the top six.
Match facts
- Birmingham City have defeated Stoke City on seven occasions in their last 11 meetings in all competitions (D3 L1).
- Stoke City haven't won away at Birmingham in a competitive match since October 1988 (1-0). Excluding penalty shootouts advancements, Stoke City haven't won any of their last 10 visits to St. Andrew's (W0 D4 L6).
- Birmingham City have lost each of their last three league games played on Boxing Day, without scoring a goal: 0-4 vs Derby in 2014, 0-3 vs Sheffield Wednesday in 2015 and 0-2 vs Norwich in 2017.
- Birmingham and Stoke have faced on Boxing Day once previously - the Potters won 2-1 at the Victoria Ground in 1993.
- Birmingham boss Garry Monk has lost both of his home Championship matches against Gary Rowett, losing with Leeds against Birmingham in 2016-17 and Middlesbrough against Derby in 2017-18.
- Stoke City's Gary Rowett is winless in all three Boxing Day matches he has managed in the Championship (D1 L2) - his last win on this date was as Burton Albion manager in 2013 against Northampton Town in League Two.