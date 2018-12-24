Championship
QPR15:00Ipswich
Venue: Loftus Road Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Ipswich Town

Joel Lynch
Joel Lynch missed the win at Forest, Rangers' first in 84 years
QPR defender Joel Lynch is a doubt after he missed Saturday's win at Nottingham Forest with a dead leg.

Rangers, who have picked up back-to-back wins, switched Darnell Furlong to centre-back and played Jordan Cousins at full-back in Lynch's absence.

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert could retain the three players brought in for their 1-1 draw with Sheffield United.

Ellis Harrison, Andre Dozzell and Gwion Edwards all featured, as the Tractor Boys made it two games unbeaten.

Match facts

  • Queens Park Rangers have won five successive home games in all competitions against Ipswich Town - their best-ever home run against the Suffolk side.
  • The last time that QPR beat Ipswich Town both home and away in a single league season was in 2013-14, a season that the London club ended up winning promotion to the Premier League through the playoffs.
  • Ipswich Town have failed to score a goal in six of their last 11 matches against QPR in all competitions, netting just eight goals overall in this period.
  • QPR last won a league game on Boxing Day in 2010, since losing four games (2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015) and drawing the last (2017).
  • QPR manager Steve McClaren has won each of his last three Championship matches against Ipswich, including a 2-0 win in this season's reverse fixture when the Tractor Boys were managed by Paul Hurst.
  • Ipswich have lost 12 of their last 16 away Championship games (W2 D2), losing both of their last two against Nottingham Forest and Stoke City.

Wednesday 26th December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds23146339201948
2Norwich23145441261547
3West Brom23126550311942
4Middlesbrough2310942516939
5Derby2311663225739
6Sheff Utd2311573627938
7Nottm Forest2381143223935
8Birmingham2381053527834
9Stoke2381053027334
10QPR2310492832-434
11Aston Villa238964537833
12Swansea239592927232
13Bristol City238782827131
14Blackburn2371062934-531
15Preston237793538-328
16Hull2376102632-627
17Sheff Wed2376102940-1127
18Brentford2367103434025
19Wigan2374122333-1025
20Rotherham2341092237-1522
21Reading2347122736-919
22Millwall2347122839-1119
23Bolton2346131531-1618
24Ipswich2329121938-1915
