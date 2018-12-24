Queens Park Rangers v Ipswich Town

From the section

Joel Lynch missed the win at Forest, Rangers' first in 84 years

QPR defender Joel Lynch is a doubt after he missed Saturday's win at Nottingham Forest with a dead leg.

Rangers, who have picked up back-to-back wins, switched Darnell Furlong to centre-back and played Jordan Cousins at full-back in Lynch's absence.

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert could retain the three players brought in for their 1-1 draw with Sheffield United.

Ellis Harrison, Andre Dozzell and Gwion Edwards all featured, as the Tractor Boys made it two games unbeaten.

Match facts