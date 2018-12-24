Queens Park Rangers v Ipswich Town
QPR defender Joel Lynch is a doubt after he missed Saturday's win at Nottingham Forest with a dead leg.
Rangers, who have picked up back-to-back wins, switched Darnell Furlong to centre-back and played Jordan Cousins at full-back in Lynch's absence.
Ipswich boss Paul Lambert could retain the three players brought in for their 1-1 draw with Sheffield United.
Ellis Harrison, Andre Dozzell and Gwion Edwards all featured, as the Tractor Boys made it two games unbeaten.
Match facts
- Queens Park Rangers have won five successive home games in all competitions against Ipswich Town - their best-ever home run against the Suffolk side.
- The last time that QPR beat Ipswich Town both home and away in a single league season was in 2013-14, a season that the London club ended up winning promotion to the Premier League through the playoffs.
- Ipswich Town have failed to score a goal in six of their last 11 matches against QPR in all competitions, netting just eight goals overall in this period.
- QPR last won a league game on Boxing Day in 2010, since losing four games (2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015) and drawing the last (2017).
- QPR manager Steve McClaren has won each of his last three Championship matches against Ipswich, including a 2-0 win in this season's reverse fixture when the Tractor Boys were managed by Paul Hurst.
- Ipswich have lost 12 of their last 16 away Championship games (W2 D2), losing both of their last two against Nottingham Forest and Stoke City.