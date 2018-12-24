Championship
Middlesbrough15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday

Ryan Shotton and Matt Penney
Ryan Shotton (left) is a possible absentee for Middlesbrough
Follow live text coverage from 14:00 GMT on Wednesday

Middlesbrough could be without defender Ryan Shotton after he limped off in Saturday's 1-0 win at Reading with a knee injury.

Winger Stewart Downing was rested for the trip to Berkshire and could return.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently without a manager, with rumours Steve Bruce is close to being appointed.

They will have Scotland midfielder Barry Bannan back after a ban, but forward Fernando Forestieri is unlikely to play because of a hamstring issue.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their last six competitive meetings with Sheffield Wednesday; winning five of those games and drawing one.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have won just one of their last 13 competitive away games against Middlesbrough (D4 L8) - this came in August 2014 thanks to a 3-2 win in the Championship, with two of their goals coming from striker Atdhe Nuhiu.
  • Sheffield Wednesday haven't lost on Boxing Day since 2011 and have won on Boxing Day in each of the last four years.
  • Middlesbrough have won their last six Boxing Day matches at the Riverside Stadium, a run stretching back to 2009, with all matches coming in the Championship.
  • Tony Pulis faced Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day in 2006 when he was Stoke manager - the Owls won 2-1.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have collected just one point in their last five away Championship games (P5 W0 D1 L4), a goalless draw against Sheffield United.

Wednesday 26th December 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds23146339201948
2Norwich23145441261547
3West Brom23126550311942
4Middlesbrough2310942516939
5Derby2311663225739
6Sheff Utd2311573627938
7Nottm Forest2381143223935
8Birmingham2381053527834
9Stoke2381053027334
10QPR2310492832-434
11Aston Villa238964537833
12Swansea239592927232
13Bristol City238782827131
14Blackburn2371062934-531
15Preston237793538-328
16Hull2376102632-627
17Sheff Wed2376102940-1127
18Brentford2367103434025
19Wigan2374122333-1025
20Rotherham2341092237-1522
21Reading2347122736-919
22Millwall2347122839-1119
23Bolton2346131531-1618
24Ipswich2329121938-1915
View full Championship table

