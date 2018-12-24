Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday

Ryan Shotton (left) is a possible absentee for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough could be without defender Ryan Shotton after he limped off in Saturday's 1-0 win at Reading with a knee injury.

Winger Stewart Downing was rested for the trip to Berkshire and could return.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently without a manager, with rumours Steve Bruce is close to being appointed.

They will have Scotland midfielder Barry Bannan back after a ban, but forward Fernando Forestieri is unlikely to play because of a hamstring issue.

Match facts