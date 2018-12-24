Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday
Middlesbrough could be without defender Ryan Shotton after he limped off in Saturday's 1-0 win at Reading with a knee injury.
Winger Stewart Downing was rested for the trip to Berkshire and could return.
Sheffield Wednesday are currently without a manager, with rumours Steve Bruce is close to being appointed.
They will have Scotland midfielder Barry Bannan back after a ban, but forward Fernando Forestieri is unlikely to play because of a hamstring issue.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough are unbeaten in their last six competitive meetings with Sheffield Wednesday; winning five of those games and drawing one.
- Sheffield Wednesday have won just one of their last 13 competitive away games against Middlesbrough (D4 L8) - this came in August 2014 thanks to a 3-2 win in the Championship, with two of their goals coming from striker Atdhe Nuhiu.
- Sheffield Wednesday haven't lost on Boxing Day since 2011 and have won on Boxing Day in each of the last four years.
- Middlesbrough have won their last six Boxing Day matches at the Riverside Stadium, a run stretching back to 2009, with all matches coming in the Championship.
- Tony Pulis faced Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day in 2006 when he was Stoke manager - the Owls won 2-1.
- Sheffield Wednesday have collected just one point in their last five away Championship games (P5 W0 D1 L4), a goalless draw against Sheffield United.