Swansea City v Aston Villa
-
- From the section Championship
Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony could feature again after scoring in his first start for 11 months on Saturday, following a knee injury.
Oli McBurnie and Bersant Celina are alternatives for the Swans, if Bony is deemed not fit to play again so soon.
Visitors Aston Villa will be without defender Axel Tuanzebe (foot), so James Bree may feature at centre-back again.
Villa boss Dean Smith could consider recalling defender Tommy Elphick from his loan at Hull in the January window.
Match facts
- Swansea have won five of their last six competitive meetings with Aston Villa, although they lost their previous Championship game with them earlier this season; 0-1 at Villa Park.
- Four of the last five meetings between Aston Villa and Swansea City have ended in a 1-0 win; three in favour of Swansea and one for Aston Villa.
- Aston Villa's last win in Swansea came back in December 1971 (2-1), but they have since gone seven trips there without a victory (W0 D2 L5).
- Since 1990, Aston Villa have played on Boxing Day on 25 occasions but they have won just five of those games: in 1991, 1997, 1999, 2005 and 2016.
- Swansea have lost their last two Boxing Day matches by an aggregate score of 1-9 - they lost 1-4 to West Ham in 2016 and 0-5 to Liverpool last year.
- Swansea have lost their last five home league matches played on a Wednesday since a 3-0 win over Newcastle United in December 2013.