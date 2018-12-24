Championship
Swansea15:00Aston Villa
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Aston Villa

Wilfried Bony
Wilfried Bony's goal against Hull on Saturday was his first in competitive football since 17 January
Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony could feature again after scoring in his first start for 11 months on Saturday, following a knee injury.

Oli McBurnie and Bersant Celina are alternatives for the Swans, if Bony is deemed not fit to play again so soon.

Visitors Aston Villa will be without defender Axel Tuanzebe (foot), so James Bree may feature at centre-back again.

Villa boss Dean Smith could consider recalling defender Tommy Elphick from his loan at Hull in the January window.

Match facts

  • Swansea have won five of their last six competitive meetings with Aston Villa, although they lost their previous Championship game with them earlier this season; 0-1 at Villa Park.
  • Four of the last five meetings between Aston Villa and Swansea City have ended in a 1-0 win; three in favour of Swansea and one for Aston Villa.
  • Aston Villa's last win in Swansea came back in December 1971 (2-1), but they have since gone seven trips there without a victory (W0 D2 L5).
  • Since 1990, Aston Villa have played on Boxing Day on 25 occasions but they have won just five of those games: in 1991, 1997, 1999, 2005 and 2016.
  • Swansea have lost their last two Boxing Day matches by an aggregate score of 1-9 - they lost 1-4 to West Ham in 2016 and 0-5 to Liverpool last year.
  • Swansea have lost their last five home league matches played on a Wednesday since a 3-0 win over Newcastle United in December 2013.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds23146339201948
2Norwich23145441261547
3West Brom23126550311942
4Middlesbrough2310942516939
5Derby2311663225739
6Sheff Utd2311573627938
7Nottm Forest2381143223935
8Birmingham2381053527834
9Stoke2381053027334
10QPR2310492832-434
11Aston Villa238964537833
12Swansea239592927232
13Bristol City238782827131
14Blackburn2371062934-531
15Preston237793538-328
16Hull2376102632-627
17Sheff Wed2376102940-1127
18Brentford2367103434025
19Wigan2374122333-1025
20Rotherham2341092237-1522
21Reading2347122736-919
22Millwall2347122839-1119
23Bolton2346131531-1618
24Ipswich2329121938-1915
