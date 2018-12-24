Swansea City v Aston Villa

Wilfried Bony's goal against Hull on Saturday was his first in competitive football since 17 January

Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony could feature again after scoring in his first start for 11 months on Saturday, following a knee injury.

Oli McBurnie and Bersant Celina are alternatives for the Swans, if Bony is deemed not fit to play again so soon.

Visitors Aston Villa will be without defender Axel Tuanzebe (foot), so James Bree may feature at centre-back again.

Villa boss Dean Smith could consider recalling defender Tommy Elphick from his loan at Hull in the January window.

Match facts