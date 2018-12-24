West Bromwich Albion v Wigan Athletic
- From the section Championship
West Bromwich Albion may name an unchanged side against Wigan Athletic on Wednesday following Saturday's convincing 4-0 win at Rotherham.
Baggies boss Darren Moore has named the same team for three successive matches.
Visitors Wigan will need to check on striker James Vaughan's fitness after he picked up a knock on Saturday.
Nick Powell (hamstring) is expected to be out again, but Gavin Massey (hamstring) and Chey Dunkley (knee) may feature after regaining full fitness.
Match facts
- West Bromwich Albion have won just one of their last seven meetings with Wigan Athletic (W1 D2 L4), with that solitary victory coming in November 2012 (2-1).
- The last time that WBA and Wigan met at the Hawthorns was on May 4th 2013, in the Premier League. A week after that fixture, Wigan lifted the FA Cup thanks to a 1-0 win over Manchester City.
- West Brom haven't won a league game on Boxing Day since 2012 (vs QPR) - since then they have drawn two (2013 and 2017) and lost three (2014, 2015, 2016).
- Wigan manager Paul Cook has a 100% Football League win record in games played on Wednesday, winning all four as Wigan boss and one with Chesterfield.
- West Brom have scored at least once in all 19 of their home league matches in 2018 - in 2017, they failed to score in nine of their 21 home league games.
- Wigan have taken just one point from their last nine away Championship matches (P9 W0 D1 L8).