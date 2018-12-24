West Bromwich Albion v Wigan Athletic

Wigan's James Vaughan went off with an injury during Saturday's loss to his old side Birmingham City

West Bromwich Albion may name an unchanged side against Wigan Athletic on Wednesday following Saturday's convincing 4-0 win at Rotherham.

Baggies boss Darren Moore has named the same team for three successive matches.

Visitors Wigan will need to check on striker James Vaughan's fitness after he picked up a knock on Saturday.

Nick Powell (hamstring) is expected to be out again, but Gavin Massey (hamstring) and Chey Dunkley (knee) may feature after regaining full fitness.

Match facts