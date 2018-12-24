Championship
West Brom15:00Wigan
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Wigan Athletic

James Vaughan
Wigan's James Vaughan went off with an injury during Saturday's loss to his old side Birmingham City
West Bromwich Albion may name an unchanged side against Wigan Athletic on Wednesday following Saturday's convincing 4-0 win at Rotherham.

Baggies boss Darren Moore has named the same team for three successive matches.

Visitors Wigan will need to check on striker James Vaughan's fitness after he picked up a knock on Saturday.

Nick Powell (hamstring) is expected to be out again, but Gavin Massey (hamstring) and Chey Dunkley (knee) may feature after regaining full fitness.

Match facts

  • West Bromwich Albion have won just one of their last seven meetings with Wigan Athletic (W1 D2 L4), with that solitary victory coming in November 2012 (2-1).
  • The last time that WBA and Wigan met at the Hawthorns was on May 4th 2013, in the Premier League. A week after that fixture, Wigan lifted the FA Cup thanks to a 1-0 win over Manchester City.
  • West Brom haven't won a league game on Boxing Day since 2012 (vs QPR) - since then they have drawn two (2013 and 2017) and lost three (2014, 2015, 2016).
  • Wigan manager Paul Cook has a 100% Football League win record in games played on Wednesday, winning all four as Wigan boss and one with Chesterfield.
  • West Brom have scored at least once in all 19 of their home league matches in 2018 - in 2017, they failed to score in nine of their 21 home league games.
  • Wigan have taken just one point from their last nine away Championship matches (P9 W0 D1 L8).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds23146339201948
2Norwich23145441261547
3West Brom23126550311942
4Middlesbrough2310942516939
5Derby2311663225739
6Sheff Utd2311573627938
7Nottm Forest2381143223935
8Birmingham2381053527834
9Stoke2381053027334
10QPR2310492832-434
11Aston Villa238964537833
12Swansea239592927232
13Bristol City238782827131
14Blackburn2371062934-531
15Preston237793538-328
16Hull2376102632-627
17Sheff Wed2376102940-1127
18Brentford2367103434025
19Wigan2374122333-1025
20Rotherham2341092237-1522
21Reading2347122736-919
22Millwall2347122839-1119
23Bolton2346131531-1618
24Ipswich2329121938-1915
