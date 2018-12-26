League One
Fleetwood15:00Doncaster
Venue: Highbury Stadium

Fleetwood Town v Doncaster Rovers

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portsmouth23156239192051
2Luton23145445222347
3Sunderland21127242222043
4Charlton23134638251343
5Peterborough23118441291241
6Barnsley22116536211539
7Doncaster23116639281139
8Blackpool229762522334
9Wycombe238873332132
10Accrington228772527-231
11Walsall238782434-1031
12Fleetwood238693025530
13Southend2392122930-129
14Coventry2385102328-529
15Shrewsbury237792729-228
16Burton2283112631-527
17Rochdale2376103142-1127
18Oxford Utd236893135-426
19Gillingham2374123338-525
20Bradford2363142439-1521
21Scunthorpe2356122949-2021
22Bristol Rovers2355132028-820
23Plymouth2355132644-1820
24Wimbledon2353151734-1718
