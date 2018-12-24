Newport County v Forest Green Rovers (Wed)

Newport midfielder Andrew Crofts has made 29 appearances for Wales since 2005

Forest Green Rovers and Newport County will continue to battle for play-off places when they meet on Boxing Day.

Newport's Andrew Crofts is a doubt, the midfielder has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

Forest Green are again without keeper Robert Sanchez while Paul Digby continues to serve his three-match ban.

The two promotion-chasing sides met back in October when Pagraid Amond's strike cancelled out an own goal from Scot Bennett as spoils were shared.