League Two
Newport15:00Forest Green
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Forest Green Rovers (Wed)

Newport midfielder Andrew Crofts
Newport midfielder Andrew Crofts has made 29 appearances for Wales since 2005

Forest Green Rovers and Newport County will continue to battle for play-off places when they meet on Boxing Day.

Newport's Andrew Crofts is a doubt, the midfielder has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

Forest Green are again without keeper Robert Sanchez while Paul Digby continues to serve his three-match ban.

The two promotion-chasing sides met back in October when Pagraid Amond's strike cancelled out an own goal from Scot Bennett as spoils were shared.

Wednesday 26th December 2018

  • NewportNewport County15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • CambridgeCambridge United13:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • ExeterExeter City13:00YeovilYeovil Town
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
  • ColchesterColchester United15:00StevenageStevenage
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00BuryBury
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00MorecambeMorecambe

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City22145341202147
2MK Dons22127332141843
3Colchester23125635231241
4Bury23116644261839
5Mansfield21911132151738
6Exeter2310763325837
7Forest Green2299431211036
8Newport2210573437-335
9Tranmere239773430434
10Carlisle23103103229333
11Oldham238873426832
12Stevenage239592830-232
13Swindon238782631-531
14Northampton2361072830-228
15Port Vale237792427-328
16Grimsby2384112630-428
17Crawley2282122936-726
18Crewe2374122128-725
19Morecambe2374122537-1225
20Yeovil215882525023
21Cheltenham2257102233-1122
22Cambridge2355131938-1920
23Notts County2347122549-2419
24Macclesfield2345141838-2017
View full League Two table

