St Mirren v St Johnstone
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound, follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website
- St Mirren's current three-game losing streak against St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership is their worst ever such run against them in the competition.
- St Johnstone have only lost one of their past 10 visits to St Mirren in the Scottish top flight (W4 D5), going down 4-3 in October 2013.
- St Mirren have lost six of their past seven home league games, winning the other 2-0 against Hearts in November.
- St Johnstone have won each of their past four away league games; only once previously have they won five in a row on their travels in the Premiership (December 2015).
- St Johnstone have won just two of their previous seven matches in the competition the day after Christmas (D1 L4).