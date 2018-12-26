Scottish Premiership
St Mirren14:00St Johnstone
Venue: Simple Digital Arena

St Mirren v St Johnstone

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound, follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • St Mirren's current three-game losing streak against St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership is their worst ever such run against them in the competition.
  • St Johnstone have only lost one of their past 10 visits to St Mirren in the Scottish top flight (W4 D5), going down 4-3 in October 2013.
  • St Mirren have lost six of their past seven home league games, winning the other 2-0 against Hearts in November.
  • St Johnstone have won each of their past four away league games; only once previously have they won five in a row on their travels in the Premiership (December 2015).
  • St Johnstone have won just two of their previous seven matches in the competition the day after Christmas (D1 L4).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic18123342103239
2Rangers19115341152638
3Aberdeen19113529191036
4Kilmarnock19105429191035
5Hearts199372326-330
6Livingston198562517829
7Hibernian197752920928
8St Johnstone188462224-228
9Motherwell1953111831-1318
10Hamilton1942131339-2614
11St Mirren1933131436-2212
12Dundee1923141544-299
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport