Scottish Premiership
Hearts15:00Hamilton
Venue: Tynecastle Park

Heart of Midlothian v Hamilton Academical

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • Hearts are unbeaten in their past nine league meetings with Hamilton (W6 D3) since a 2-3 defeat in August 2015.
  • Hamilton have lost seven of their eight away games versus Hearts in the Scottish Premiership, although did draw their last visit in December 2017 (1-1).
  • Hearts have lost two of their past three home league games (W1), more than they had in their previous 20 such matches (W11 D8 L1).
  • Hamilton have lost 13 of their past 16 away games in the Premiership (W2 D1), losing both of the previous two without scoring a single goal.
  • Hearts' Steven MacLean has been directly involved in six goals in his past six appearances against Hamilton in the Premiership, scoring five and assisting one.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic18123342103239
2Rangers19115341152638
3Aberdeen19113529191036
4Kilmarnock19105429191035
5Hearts199372326-330
6Livingston198562517829
7Hibernian197752920928
8St Johnstone188462224-228
9Motherwell1953111831-1318
10Hamilton1942131339-2614
11St Mirren1933131436-2212
12Dundee1923141544-299
View full Scottish Premiership table

