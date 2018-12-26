Heart of Midlothian v Hamilton Academical
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
- Hearts are unbeaten in their past nine league meetings with Hamilton (W6 D3) since a 2-3 defeat in August 2015.
- Hamilton have lost seven of their eight away games versus Hearts in the Scottish Premiership, although did draw their last visit in December 2017 (1-1).
- Hearts have lost two of their past three home league games (W1), more than they had in their previous 20 such matches (W11 D8 L1).
- Hamilton have lost 13 of their past 16 away games in the Premiership (W2 D1), losing both of the previous two without scoring a single goal.
- Hearts' Steven MacLean has been directly involved in six goals in his past six appearances against Hamilton in the Premiership, scoring five and assisting one.