Scottish Premiership
Rangers15:00Hibernian
Venue: Ibrox Stadium

Rangers v Hibernian

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
  • Both of the past two league meetings between Rangers and Hibernian have been draws - 5-5 in May last season and 0-0 this season.
  • Hibs have won both of their past two league visits to Ibrox; they had only won three of their 22 away matches against Rangers in the top flight prior to this (D3 L16).
  • Rangers have only lost one of their past 12 home league games (W10 D1), going down 0-1 to Aberdeen at the start of December.
  • Hibernian are looking for back-to-back away league wins for the second time this season having last done so in September. They only won consecutive away matches once in the whole of last season's Scottish Premiership (October 2017).
  • Hibs' Jamie Maclaren has netted four goals in just two Premiership games against Rangers.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic18123342103239
2Rangers19115341152638
3Aberdeen19113529191036
4Kilmarnock19105429191035
5Hearts199372326-330
6Livingston198562517829
7Hibernian197752920928
8St Johnstone188462224-228
9Motherwell1953111831-1318
10Hamilton1942131339-2614
11St Mirren1933131436-2212
12Dundee1923141544-299
View full Scottish Premiership table

