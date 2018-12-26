Rangers v Hibernian
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
- Both of the past two league meetings between Rangers and Hibernian have been draws - 5-5 in May last season and 0-0 this season.
- Hibs have won both of their past two league visits to Ibrox; they had only won three of their 22 away matches against Rangers in the top flight prior to this (D3 L16).
- Rangers have only lost one of their past 12 home league games (W10 D1), going down 0-1 to Aberdeen at the start of December.
- Hibernian are looking for back-to-back away league wins for the second time this season having last done so in September. They only won consecutive away matches once in the whole of last season's Scottish Premiership (October 2017).
- Hibs' Jamie Maclaren has netted four goals in just two Premiership games against Rangers.