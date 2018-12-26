Motherwell v Kilmarnock
- Motherwell have lost each of their past three league matches against Kilmarnock, their worst ever run against them in the Scottish Premiership.
- Kilmarnock, 1-0 winners in their last league visit to Motherwell in February 2018, last won back-to-back away top-flight games against the Steelmen in May 2009.
- Well have won six and lost five of their past 11 Boxing Day fixtures, recording no draws over this period.
- Killie have won each of their past three top-flight matches on Boxing Day without conceding a goal in any of those matches.
- Kilmarnock's 3-1 win over Motherwell in the reverse meeting in September was the first time they had scored 3+ goals in a top-flight match against the Steelmen since March 2011 (also a 3-1 win).