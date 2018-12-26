Scottish Premiership
Motherwell15:00Kilmarnock
Venue: Fir Park

Motherwell v Kilmarnock

  • Motherwell have lost each of their past three league matches against Kilmarnock, their worst ever run against them in the Scottish Premiership.
  • Kilmarnock, 1-0 winners in their last league visit to Motherwell in February 2018, last won back-to-back away top-flight games against the Steelmen in May 2009.
  • Well have won six and lost five of their past 11 Boxing Day fixtures, recording no draws over this period.
  • Killie have won each of their past three top-flight matches on Boxing Day without conceding a goal in any of those matches.
  • Kilmarnock's 3-1 win over Motherwell in the reverse meeting in September was the first time they had scored 3+ goals in a top-flight match against the Steelmen since March 2011 (also a 3-1 win).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic18123342103239
2Rangers19115341152638
3Aberdeen19113529191036
4Kilmarnock19105429191035
5Hearts199372326-330
6Livingston198562517829
7Hibernian197752920928
8St Johnstone188462224-228
9Motherwell1953111831-1318
10Hamilton1942131339-2614
11St Mirren1933131436-2212
12Dundee1923141544-299
View full Scottish Premiership table

