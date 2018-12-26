Dundee v Livingston
- Dundee are winless in their past five top-flight matches against Livingston since a 2-0 win in May 2004 (D2 L3).
- Livingston have only won one of their nine top-flight visits to Dundee (D2 L6), although that was their last trip in March 2005.
- Dundee are unbeaten in their past three home league games (W1 D2), last going four without defeat on home soil in the Scottish Premiership in February 2017 (seven games).
- Livingston have lost both of their previous two top-flight Boxing Day matches, against Celtic in 2001 and 2005.
- Each of Livingston's four goals in their 4-0 win over Dundee in October were scored by different players: Declan Gallagher, Craig Halkett, Steven Lawless and Alan Lithgow.