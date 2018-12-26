Scottish Premiership
Dundee15:00Livingston
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

Dundee v Livingston

  • Dundee are winless in their past five top-flight matches against Livingston since a 2-0 win in May 2004 (D2 L3).
  • Livingston have only won one of their nine top-flight visits to Dundee (D2 L6), although that was their last trip in March 2005.
  • Dundee are unbeaten in their past three home league games (W1 D2), last going four without defeat on home soil in the Scottish Premiership in February 2017 (seven games).
  • Livingston have lost both of their previous two top-flight Boxing Day matches, against Celtic in 2001 and 2005.
  • Each of Livingston's four goals in their 4-0 win over Dundee in October were scored by different players: Declan Gallagher, Craig Halkett, Steven Lawless and Alan Lithgow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic18123342103239
2Rangers19115341152638
3Aberdeen19113529191036
4Kilmarnock19105429191035
5Hearts199372326-330
6Livingston198562517829
7Hibernian197752920928
8St Johnstone188462224-228
9Motherwell1953111831-1318
10Hamilton1942131339-2614
11St Mirren1933131436-2212
12Dundee1923141544-299
