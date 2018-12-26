Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen14:00Celtic
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v Celtic

  • Aberdeen have lost nine of their past 10 league matches against Celtic, winning the other 1-0 at Celtic Park in May 2018.
  • Celtic have won each of their past four league trips to Pittodrie; they have never previously won five consecutive away games against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.
  • Aberdeen have not won a home league game on Boxing Day since 2006 (3-1 versus Kilmarnock).
  • Celtic, who lost 0-2 to Hibernian in their last away outing, have not lost back-to-back away league games since March 2013.
  • Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney has scored in both of his past two league appearances at Pittodrie (two goals).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic18123342103239
2Rangers19115341152638
3Aberdeen19113529191036
4Kilmarnock19105429191035
5Hearts199372326-330
6Livingston198562517829
7Hibernian197752920928
8St Johnstone188462224-228
9Motherwell1953111831-1318
10Hamilton1942131339-2614
11St Mirren1933131436-2212
12Dundee1923141544-299
