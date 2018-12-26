Aberdeen v Celtic
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website
- Aberdeen have lost nine of their past 10 league matches against Celtic, winning the other 1-0 at Celtic Park in May 2018.
- Celtic have won each of their past four league trips to Pittodrie; they have never previously won five consecutive away games against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.
- Aberdeen have not won a home league game on Boxing Day since 2006 (3-1 versus Kilmarnock).
- Celtic, who lost 0-2 to Hibernian in their last away outing, have not lost back-to-back away league games since March 2013.
- Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney has scored in both of his past two league appearances at Pittodrie (two goals).