Tottenham Hotspur v Bournemouth

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe (right) has been touted as a successor to Tottenham counterpart Mauricio Pochettino

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli was substituted with a hamstring problem during Sunday's 6-2 win over Everton and may not be risked on Boxing Day.

Moussa Sissoko could be rested after playing all but seven minutes of the last five matches.

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has no fresh injury concerns.

Winger Ryan Fraser is pushing for a recall after being restricted to a substitute appearance against Brighton because of a minor calf problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: With an unwelcome topic for Tottenham fans dominating talk about the club recently, there's a much more agreeable subject up for debate following their demolition of Everton - and on current form Spurs surely do have to be considered title contenders.

While Mauricio Pochettino still sees Liverpool and Manchester City as "clear favourites", the festive fixtures give his side a chance to close in on at least one of them - although their demanding schedule will also make it difficult to maintain the "amazing energy" he was so delighted with on Sunday.

Eddie Howe has been tipped as a potential Pochettino successor, and with Bournemouth's much-needed win over Brighton moving the Cherries up to eighth, he says this is now a game "they can really attack".

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on his side's title prospects: "Two seasons ago when we were fighting [for the title] with Leicester we went to the end but the gap was so big.

"Now we are close but we need to be cautious, go step-by-step, game-by-game. We need to be conscious about that, we need to fight a lot, and...be consistent.

"Being involved in four competitions will be tough but are going to try."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe on reports linking him as an eventual successor to Pochettino at Spurs: "Tottenham have an outstanding manager who is doing an unbelievable job. I do not pay it any attention whatsoever. It has got absolutely no relevance to me.

"I always manage like I'm going to be here for the next 100 years. It is absolutely foolish of me to think of anything other than this club. I am absolutely committed 100% to every minute here."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham are unbeaten in the league against Bournemouth, with five wins and a draw. Those matches have all been in the Premier League since the start of the 2015-16 season.

Spurs have won all three home meetings in the Premier League without conceding.

Bournemouth's only victory against Tottenham came in their inaugural meeting - an FA Cup tie in February 1957.

Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino's side have won 11 of their past 13 league fixtures.

They have 26 top-flight victories in 2018. They have only twice recorded more wins in a calendar year: 31 in 1960, and 27 in 2017.

Spurs could set an outright Premier League record of 19 games without a draw from the beginning of a season. They currently share the milestone with Bolton's 2011-12 side.

None of Tottenham's last 22 Premier League games have ended level, with Spurs winning 17 and losing five since a 1-1 draw at Brighton in April.

Under Mauricio Pochettino, Spurs have won a league-high 18 games and 70 points from losing positions.

Tottenham are unbeaten in their 10 Boxing Day Premier League home matches (W7, D3).

Harry Kane has scored six goals in five Premier League appearances against Bournemouth.

