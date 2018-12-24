Manchester United v Huddersfield Town

Romelu Lukaku scored three goals against Huddersfield last season but will be absent on Boxing Day

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku remains absent on compassionate leave, while Alexis Sanchez is not expected to have recovered from a hamstring injury.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope to have Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo and Scott McTominay fit again.

Huddersfield midfielder Jonathan Hogg could feature after missing Saturday's loss to Southampton with a knee injury.

Winger Rajiv van La Parra may also return after nearly three months out because of a back problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: I can recall being at Old Trafford more than 11 and a half years ago to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer score what turned out to be his last Manchester United goal, against Blackburn. It was greeted with a huge roar, given his arduous comeback at the time and the popularity of the man.

The decibel levels will be even higher when he walks out at Old Trafford for the first time as manager. It will be an incredibly proud moment, and after his dream start at Cardiff he will be determined to enhance the revived feel-good factor around the club.

This fixture has a very different look about it than it did a week ago from Huddersfield's point of view, as they head across the Pennines on the back of five straight league defeats.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the gap to fourth place: "We have caught teams up before at this club.

"I don't want to look too far ahead but Manchester United teams always play well in the second half of the season."

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner: "Obviously when you've played 18 games and you have no striker [scoring a] goal, this is not what we like to have.

"What this means for January, I can't give a serious answer. We have to make sure that we try to do everything to score, strikers or not, in the next game."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have lost just one of their past 14 games against Huddersfield in all competitions, winning 10 and drawing three.

Huddersfield have not won an away match in all competitions against United since a 6-0 top-flight victory in September 1930.

The Terriers have only scored four goals in the last 10 meetings in all competitions.

Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to become the fifth United manager to win his first two league matches in charge, emulating TJ Wallworth, Matt Busby, Dave Sexton and Jose Mourinho.

His final competitive appearance as a player at Old Trafford was a 1-0 defeat against West Ham on the last day of the 2006-07 title-winning season.

United haven't lost a home league game on Boxing Day since the 1978-79 season, subsequently winning 14 and drawing three.

Jesse Lingard has scored four goals in his last four games.

Huddersfield Town