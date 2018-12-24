Leicester City v Manchester City
TEAM NEWS
Leicester will make a late decision on whether to give a second start in quick succession to Jamie Vardy, who has only recently recovered from groin problems.
Manager Claude Puel has no fresh injury concerns. Matty James and Daniel Amartey remain long-term absentees.
Manchester City will assess the fitness of midfielder Fernandinho, who missed Saturday's defeat by Crystal Palace because of a thigh problem.
David Silva and Vincent Kompany could again miss out because of injuries.
MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES
Martin Fisher: So Manchester City aren't superhuman after all!
Saturday's home defeat to lowly Crystal Palace sent shockwaves across the country, bringing smiles to the faces of Liverpool supporters and a few nods of approval from neutrals excited at the prospect of a genuine title race.
Pep Guardiola isn't used to losing. It will hurt, and we can expect his side to bounce back in style.
A wounded animal is coming to the King Power Stadium, where Leicester have underwhelmed their fans all too often this season. They proved what they're capable of at Chelsea; repeating that success would be an incredible achievement but surely City can't lose again? Can they?
VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT
Leicester City manager Claude Puel: "Our last game against Manchester City was encouraging, about our mentality, about our play and possibility.
"It will be another fantastic challenge and we need to create another upset.
"I don't know about the noise, the speculation around me. It's not my concern.
"People who follow us since the beginning of the season will realise we've played fantastic games with strong performances - quality on the pitch, with togetherness - but without the fair results at the end of a lot of games."
Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph: "It is important not to dwell on the past and to live in the present. It's about getting the three points on the board.
"It always helps when you have a fully-fit squad. People pushing each other for places is healthy.
"But we have more than enough in the squad to win any match, whether someone is injured or not. Everyone understands their roles and the systems, but we were just unfortunate [against Palace]."
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Manchester City are vying for a fourth consecutive win against Leicester in the Premier League.
- Leicester have won just two of the past 16 meetings in all competitions, most recently at home in December 2016 when Jamie Vardy scored a hat-trick.
Leicester City
- The Foxes earned a first league win in four attempts at the expense of Chelsea on Saturday.
- Claude Puel's side have registered just four wins in 15 league games at the King Power Stadium since the beginning of February (D6, L5).
- Leicester have lost all four of their Premier League Boxing Day fixtures since promotion in 2014. Their only Boxing Day Premier League win in 12 attempts came at Sheffield Wednesday 20 years ago.
- Jamie Vardy has scored 13 goals in his past 15 league appearances against the established top six sides.
- James Maddison has created 41 goalscoring chances in the Premier League this season, more than any other English player.
Manchester City
- It's two defeats in three league games for City, as many as they had lost in their previous 61 top-flight matches.
- Manchester City could lose back-to-back Premier League away games for the first time since January 2017.
- The team in second place on Christmas Day has not gone on to be Premier League champions since Manchester United in 2007-08.
- They have won four successive Boxing Day fixtures, and eight of their last 10. Their only defeat in that run came against Sunderland in 2012.
- Pep Guardiola's side have only kept one clean sheet in their past eight Premier League matches.
- Sergio Aguero scored four goals in City's most recent league game against Leicester, a 5-1 home victory in February. He is two short of 250 career league goals.