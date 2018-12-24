Leicester City v Manchester City

Claude Puel and Pep Guardiola will meet at the King Power Stadium for the second time in eight days

TEAM NEWS

Leicester will make a late decision on whether to give a second start in quick succession to Jamie Vardy, who has only recently recovered from groin problems.

Manager Claude Puel has no fresh injury concerns. Matty James and Daniel Amartey remain long-term absentees.

Manchester City will assess the fitness of midfielder Fernandinho, who missed Saturday's defeat by Crystal Palace because of a thigh problem.

David Silva and Vincent Kompany could again miss out because of injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: So Manchester City aren't superhuman after all!

Saturday's home defeat to lowly Crystal Palace sent shockwaves across the country, bringing smiles to the faces of Liverpool supporters and a few nods of approval from neutrals excited at the prospect of a genuine title race.

Pep Guardiola isn't used to losing. It will hurt, and we can expect his side to bounce back in style.

A wounded animal is coming to the King Power Stadium, where Leicester have underwhelmed their fans all too often this season. They proved what they're capable of at Chelsea; repeating that success would be an incredible achievement but surely City can't lose again? Can they?

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Leicester City manager Claude Puel: "Our last game against Manchester City was encouraging, about our mentality, about our play and possibility.

"It will be another fantastic challenge and we need to create another upset.

"I don't know about the noise, the speculation around me. It's not my concern.

"People who follow us since the beginning of the season will realise we've played fantastic games with strong performances - quality on the pitch, with togetherness - but without the fair results at the end of a lot of games."

Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph: "It is important not to dwell on the past and to live in the present. It's about getting the three points on the board.

"It always helps when you have a fully-fit squad. People pushing each other for places is healthy.

"But we have more than enough in the squad to win any match, whether someone is injured or not. Everyone understands their roles and the systems, but we were just unfortunate [against Palace]."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City are vying for a fourth consecutive win against Leicester in the Premier League.

Leicester have won just two of the past 16 meetings in all competitions, most recently at home in December 2016 when Jamie Vardy scored a hat-trick.

Leicester City

The Foxes earned a first league win in four attempts at the expense of Chelsea on Saturday.

Claude Puel's side have registered just four wins in 15 league games at the King Power Stadium since the beginning of February (D6, L5).

Leicester have lost all four of their Premier League Boxing Day fixtures since promotion in 2014. Their only Boxing Day Premier League win in 12 attempts came at Sheffield Wednesday 20 years ago.

Jamie Vardy has scored 13 goals in his past 15 league appearances against the established top six sides.

James Maddison has created 41 goalscoring chances in the Premier League this season, more than any other English player.

Manchester City