Fulham v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic
Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored in each of his previous two league starts against Wolves.

TEAM NEWS

Fulham are hopeful Ryan Sessegnon can play on Boxing Day after two games out with a groin injury.

Midfielder Frank Anguissa remains sidelined and is not expected to return until the new year, according to manager Claudio Ranieri.

Wolves are again likely to be without forward Diogo Jota, who missed the defeat by Liverpool because of a hamstring injury.

He is Wolves' only injury concern heading into the festive period.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri: "Nuno Espirito Santo is doing a very good job. I watched the match against Liverpool, and Wolverhampton played fantastically.

"They created two or three great chances in the first half. It will be another tough match for us."

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves on facing bottom club Fulham: "We don't think about the table, we think about the game, we think about what we have to do.

"Fulham, we know already [from last season] is a very good team and it is a tough stadium to play, and we have to focus on that."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Fulham ended a nine-match winless streak in this fixture by beating Wolves 2-0 at home when the sides last met in February.
  • This is their first Premier League meeting since March 2012, when Fulham recorded a 5-0 home win.
  • Wolves have never won in four previous Premier League trips to Craven Cottage, losing twice.

Fulham

  • Fulham have claimed five points from six games since Claudio Ranieri was appointed manager.
  • The Whites kept their first clean sheet of the season at Newcastle last Saturday - it was their first in 21 Premier League matches.
  • They have failed to score in six of their last nine league games.
  • Ranieri has never won a Premier League Boxing Day fixture in six previous attempts, losing four of them.
  • Only three sides in Premier League history have avoided relegation having been bottom of the table at Christmas: Leicester in 2014, Sunderland in 2013 and West Brom in 2004.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves have won three and lost three of their last six league fixtures.
  • They have kept one clean sheet in 10 matches, having begun the season with four in their opening eight games.
  • Nuno Espirito Santo's side have lost all three of their Premier League games played on Boxing Day.
  • This will be Wolves' 100th league game played on Boxing Day, making them just the second side to play as many on the date, after neighbours West Bromwich Albion.
  • Wolves have 25 points after 18 games, which is as many as they accrued in total in their last Premier League season in 2011-12.

