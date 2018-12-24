Crystal Palace v Cardiff City

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock has twice managed opponents Crystal Palace during his 37-year managerial career

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson must decide whether to keep the same starting line-up as for Saturday's impressive 3-2 win at Manchester City.

Cheikhou Kouyate and Wayne Hennessey are expected to be available after injuries, while Martin Kelly's fitness is being assessed.

Cardiff pair Joe Bennett and Jazz Richards could return from injuries for the Boxing Day trip to Selhurst Park.

However, Danny Ward remains out with an unspecified problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: "Have you seen the brilliant goal from Andros Townsend yet?" was one of the first texts I received upon returning from working at the Club World Cup in the UAE.

Townsend himself described the strike against Manchester City as the best goal of his career, in what was an outstanding Palace performance and one they will be keen to build on.

Cardiff face two huge away matches this week, with a trip to Leicester to come this weekend.

Their form on the road is dreadful and - with Palace boosted by one of the results and goals of the season - an unprofitable return to one of his old clubs may be on the cards for Neil Warnock.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "It's three fantastic points [against Manchester City] but we need to make certain we don't throw them away by not doing the job we need to do against Cardiff on Boxing Day.

"We need to get points from that game as well, otherwise we would have wasted these three bonus points."

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock: "If you'd told me we'd be out of the bottom three at Christmas, I'd have snapped your hand off.

"I'm sure [Christmas opponents] Palace and Leicester will be rubbing their hands with glee at playing Cardiff City, but you never know."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Cardiff have lost three of their past four league games against Crystal Palace.

This is their third Boxing Day meeting, with each side recording one win apiece.

This will be the first Premier League fixture between two managers aged over 70.

Crystal Palace

Palace have won successive matches at Selhurst Park without conceding a goal, having been winless in their previous six home games.

They have claimed nine points from five games in December, equalling the tally they had from their opening 13 matches of the season.

If games ended at half time, Palace would be fifth in the league table with 28 points.

Andros Townsend has scored 17 Premier League goals - with 10 of those coming from outside the penalty area.

Cardiff City