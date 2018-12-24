Watford v Chelsea

Gerard Deulofeu was among the scorers when Watford beat Chelsea 4-1 in the corresponding fixture last season

TEAM NEWS

Watford head coach Javi Gracia has no fresh injury concerns for the visit of Chelsea on Boxing Day.

Injured quartet Will Hughes, Andre Gray, Sebastian Prodl and Adalberto Penaranda remain sidelined.

Chelsea forward Alvaro Morata is back in full training after a knee injury and Blues head coach Maurizio Sarri is confident he will be fit to face the Hornets.

Defender Andreas Christensen remains a doubt because of a hamstring injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Watford head coach Javi Gracia has happy memories of playing Chelsea at home - he'll be hopeful that Boxing Day delivers another bumper victory over the Blues.

Something tells me it's unlikely to be 4-1 again this time round though, with Maurizio Sarri's side no doubt smarting from their defeat against Leicester on Saturday.

Sarri stopped short of cancelling Christmas following the defeat against the Foxes but he made perfectly clear where his priorities lie over the next few days - and it's not the turkey.

"I am interested in the 26th, not the 25th," the Italian said in his pre-match press conference. He means business.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri: "In this moment we have to think about us; only about our team. The [Watford] match is difficult, we know very well.

"Now we have to think about the reaction after the [Leicester] match, just in order to prepare in the right way for the next match."

Watford head coach Javi Gracia on the corresponding fixture last season, his first home game in charge: "That was a good game. It was my first home game and it was special. But it's the past. Now is another game. It's different.

"We know it will be very demanding for us because we are playing against one of the best teams in the league. It's not easy because they have a very good mechanism to attack, and they have very good players with different options."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford's 4-1 victory in the most recent meeting ended a 13-game winless run against Chelsea in all competitions (D3, L10).

The Hornets have not won back-to-back matches against Chelsea since April 1987.

The last four Premier League meetings have featured 21 goals.

Watford

Watford could win three consecutive Premier League matches for the second time this season.

Victory would give them 30 points after 19 matches of a top-flight season for the first time since 1982-83.

The Hornets could equal the club top-flight record of conceding multiple goals in four consecutive home matches. They have done this on three previous occasions.

They have kept just two clean sheets in their nine home league matches this season.

Gerard Deulofeu is vying to score in three consecutive top-flight matches for the first time.

Chelsea