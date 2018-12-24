Burnley v Everton

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has made a league-high three errors leading to goals, including in Sunday's 6-2 home defeat to Tottenham.

TEAM NEWS

Burnley pair Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady both face fitness tests.

The game is expected to come too soon for Steven Defour, while Aaron Lennon, Stephen Ward and Nick Pope are all still sidelined.

Everton boss Marco Silva looks set to make changes following Sunday's heavy home defeat by Tottenham, with Yerry Mina likely to be recalled in defence.

Andre Gomes and Idrissa Gueye have been nursing injuries and will be assessed.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: This time last year, with his team residing in the top six, Sean Dyche said he was happy that Burnley supporters were dreaming about the possibility of European football.

That said, the measured and honest manager added in that same interview that it was still his job to "look at the realities".

It's that sense of realism which is now the club's greatest asset - he's sure to point out, for example, that their three most recent defeats offered encouraging signs as Arsenal, Spurs and Liverpool all had to work extremely hard to overcome them.

His latest challenge will be to prepare for an Everton team who, following their capitulation against Spurs, can best be described as unpredictable.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "We can't be pleased with the league position because we have to win games. But there is life in what we are doing."

Everton manager Marco Silva following his side's heavy defeat by Tottenham: "It will be good for us to have another match so quick and we have to give a different answer next time against Burnley.

"We have to keep together and realise how we achieved results before."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have won three of their past four Premier League fixtures against Everton.

The Clarets are looking to record three consecutive league wins over Everton for the first time since September 1959.

Everton have lost three of their four Premier League visits to Turf Moor.

Burnley

Burnley have taken only four points from their last 10 games, the worst record in the division.

They have conceded six goals in the 90th minute or later, which is at least two more than any other side prior to Boxing Day.

Their two home league wins this season have come in the only games in which they have kept clean sheets.

The Clarets have already conceded 36 league goals, which is just three fewer than in the whole of last season.

Burnley have lost nine of their 12 league games by a two-goal plus margin; only Fulham, with 11, have fared worse.

If selected, Sam Vokes will become the third player to make 100 Premier League appearances for Burnley, emulating Ashley Barnes and Ben Mee.

Everton