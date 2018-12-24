National League
Wrexham15:00Salford
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Salford City (Wed)

Wrexham hope to have loan signing Ben Tollitt available, subject to international clearance, for the Boxing Day game against Salford City.

The 24-year-old forward has joined from Tranmere Rovers on a short term deal.

Midfielder Luke Young serves the last game of his suspension following his red card in the FA Cup loss at Newport.

Salford could hand a first start to striker Matt Green, the 31-year-old made his first appearances from the bench after joining from Lincoln.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 26th December 2018

  • WrexhamWrexham15:00SalfordSalford City
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United12:30AldershotAldershot Town
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood13:00BarnetBarnet
  • Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge13:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • BarrowBarrow15:00FyldeAFC Fylde
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • DoverDover Athletic15:00Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
  • EbbsfleetEbbsfleet United15:00BraintreeBraintree Town
  • GatesheadGateshead15:00HartlepoolHartlepool United
  • HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00HalifaxFC Halifax Town
  • Havant & WaterloovilleHavant & Waterlooville15:00EastleighEastleigh
  • Sutton UnitedSutton United15:00BromleyBromley

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient25158247153253
2Salford25147448232549
3Wrexham24138330141647
4Harrogate25137550321846
5Fylde25129440182245
6Solihull Moors24135633211244
7Gateshead24133832221042
8Sutton United24101043227540
9Eastleigh2511682828039
10Ebbsfleet259792926334
11Barrow25104112829-134
12Boreham Wood258982627-133
13Hartlepool258892632-632
14Barnet229492426-231
15Dag & Red2594122831-331
16Halifax246992228-627
17Bromley2476113239-727
18Aldershot2575132039-1926
19Havant & Waterlooville2567123645-925
20Chesterfield2441192127-623
21Dover2556142545-2021
22Maidenhead United2463152346-2321
23Maidstone United2454152138-1719
24Braintree2536162245-2315
View full National League table

Top Stories