Wrexham v Salford City (Wed)

Wrexham hope to have loan signing Ben Tollitt available, subject to international clearance, for the Boxing Day game against Salford City.

The 24-year-old forward has joined from Tranmere Rovers on a short term deal.

Midfielder Luke Young serves the last game of his suspension following his red card in the FA Cup loss at Newport.

Salford could hand a first start to striker Matt Green, the 31-year-old made his first appearances from the bench after joining from Lincoln.