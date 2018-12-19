Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Lennon, Gerrard, Rodgers, Hearts, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hibs boss Neil Lennon insisted it took real guts for Steven Gerrard to step into his first managerial role at a club as big as Rangers. (Daily Record)

Brendan Rodgers has urged his shattered Celtic stars to give him one final push in 2018. The Hoops play their 67th game of the year when they host Motherwell. (Scottish Sun)

Brendan Rodgers has been listed by bookmakers among the leading contenders to become the next Manchester United boss following the sacking of Jose Mourinho yesterday. (Scotsman, print edition)

Craig Levein admits he can't find a way to fix Hearts' striker crisis, after seeing his side hit just four goals in their last nine games. (Scottish Sun)

Derek McInnes watched his five-star side crank up the heat at the top of the table - and then warned Aberdeen have still to hit top gear. (Daily Record)

Hearts have warned that they are on the verge of closing a section of their new stand as they look to root out anti-social behaviour and unsavoury singing within their own support. (Scotsman, print edition)

Celtic winger James Forrest is backing chilled-out Odsonne Edouard to turn red-hot and fire the Hoops' title charge. Edouard has managed just one goal in his last eight games. (Daily Record)

Rangers are weighing up a January move for Chicago Fire midfielder Matt Polster. (Scottish Sun)

Ronnie MacDonald has stepped down as chairman of Hamilton and been succeeded by former manager Allan Maitland. (Herald, print edition)

Ann Budge has assured supporters that Hearts' mystery benefactors have no say in how their investment in the club is spent. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Stephen Robinson, the Motherwell manager, admitted he will be forced to make changes against Celtic to avoid a repeat of the injury problems which hit his side last December. (Herald)

Dundee United striker Nicky Clark will be out for at least another three weeks after suffering an injury setback. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland captain John Barclay is facing a race against time to be back for the start of the Six Nations after his expected return to action was pushed back to "late January-early February". (Scotsman)